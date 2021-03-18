As a way to partner with new and existing programs that help increase overnight travel to Forrest and Lamar counties, Visit Hattiesburg is now accepting applications for the 2021 Tourism Grant Program, a dedicated fund for sponsorship of local events, festivals and other community endeavors.

This marks the third year Visit Hattiesburg has offered the grant, which can offer events – such as FestivalSouth, traveling museums and other initiatives that bring visitors to the area – up to $5,000.

“We’ve been doing it for three years, but even though our budget has been cut, we knew that we needed to continue it because goodness knows that these events need to come back,” grant program director Kristen Brock said. “They also need the support to come back because they were so hard-hit last year (by the COVID-19 pandemic).”

New and returning applicants are invited to complete the grant process, which requires a formal application and a plan of action in addition to a final project report. Applicants must promote responsible travel, and an independent panel of community stakeholders will assist in the selection process.

To be eligible, projects must fall into one of Visit Hattiesburg’s core strategic focus areas: growing tourism’s economic impact; communicating and amplifying Hattiesburg’s story; strengthening its partner network and collaboration; or prioritizing place-making and enhancing the Hattiesburg experience.

In addition, all funded projects in 2021 must comply with local, state and national COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Organizations interested in a partnership through the program may include those that promote festivals, events, attractions and public-use facilities like museums, historical buildings, meeting spaces and sporting facilities.

“The application is going to ask them details about their event or project, the date of the project, any history that the project has,” Brock said. “So, we’ll expect returning events like Live at Five and the Dog Days 5K — events that have a proven track record for bringing people to town.

“Or we’ll work with completely new groups; like this year, the Mississippi Raiders football team is new to Hattiesburg, and it’s one of our grant recipients. We’re really excited to have that team here in Hattiesburg and expect it to bring some tourism to town. So, anybody can apply, whether it’s a returning event or a new event, and on that form, they just have to tell us how they expect to bring people to town, a description of their project, and how they plan to market their project to out-of-town visitors to bring people to town.”

Applications for the Tourism Grant Program must be received by the extended deadline of March 31 via postal mail to be eligible for funding. Applications received after that date will be considered only if funds are left over.

A full list of requirements can be found at visithburg.org by clicking on the “Tourism Grant Program” link at the bottom of the main page.

“No organization can get more than $5,000,” Brock said. “I will say, with a lot of our groups it varies from lower amounts up to $5,000, depending on how many people they’re bringing to town and the economic impact that their event is going to have.

“Not a lot of our groups receive that full amount, so that we can share with more groups. Our goal is to make the money go as far as we can to help the greatest number of events and projects in Hattiesburg, so we extend the amount as far as we can, depending on how many applicants we have.”

The grant program began in 2018 through local sponsorships of visitor-friendly events and initiatives. Since that time, more than 35 projects have received support, ranging from sporting and musical events to expos and festivals.

“Several of them are repeat events, but last year we had about 15 new events that hadn’t received funding before,” Brock said. “We’ve spent at least $25,000 each year of the program, giving back to these tourism partners.”