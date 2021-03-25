Mayor Toby Barker has often said one of his most important duties – if not his most important – is the appointment of members to the Hattiesburg Public School District Board of Trustees.

Barker fulfilled that commitment once again on March 29, when he reappointed board member Eric Steele, who was first appointed to the board in 2016, to another five-year term for the school district. Steele’s appointment will be voted on by Hattiesburg City Council members on April 6.

“Education is personal to Mr. Steele,” Barker said during an announcement at the HPSD boardroom. “Both of his parents, Edward and Inez Steele, were also school teachers in the Hattiesburg Public School District. He knows first-hand how important leadership and service is to the school system.

“In the tough season in which we find ourselves, we want our citizens to know that we continue to take necessary steps that will continue pushing Hattiesburg toward excellence. Appointing leaders like Mr. Steele plays a vital role in that.”

In addition to serving on the board for the past five years, Steele is a Hattiesburg native with a military and logistics background built throughout his 24 years of service to the United States Army, where he retired as a lieutenant colonel. He is a 1971 graduate of Rowan High School and holds a social arts and science degree from Alcorn State University.

Steele also serves on the board of trustees for Forrest General Hospital.

“It is an honor to be reappointed to this position,” Steele said. “When I spoke with Mayor Barker about this position, I told him it was an opportunity for me to give back to the community, for all the people who have helped me get to the position I’m at now.

“So I want to let you know that this is something I have a passion about, and I look forward to it. It’s a great day to be a Tiger.”

As a school board member representing Ward 5, Steele will continue to work alongside fellow board members Delores McNair, Yolanda Harris, Eddie Holloway and Neil Rogers to create district policy and manage the allocation of district resources.

“Each member (of the board) works to provide quality learning environments for over 3,700 students in grades Pre-K through 12 in the Hattiesburg Public School District – as well as 620 employees – through their budget oversight and policy making,” HPSD superintendent Robert Williams said. “It’s truly been a pleasure to work with Mr. Steele over the past four and a half years, moving the district forward.

“Mr. Steele not only provides a voice to the community in the decision-making process, but he also provides a historical context of where we were as a district and where we would like to go.

“So on behalf of the employees of the Hattiesburg Public School District, I would like to thank Mr. Steele for his continued service and leadership on the Hattiesburg Public School District Board of Trustees.”

McNair, who serves as president of the school board, said leadership is not easy, as it requires ethics, discipline, integrity and a little sense of humor.

“Trustee Eric Steele possesses all of these qualities, and many more,” she said. “Thank you, Mr. Steele, for answering the call once again to continue your service on the school board.”