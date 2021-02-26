HATTIESBURG - Pearl River Community College graduated 11 on Friday, Feb 26, from its Certified Nurse Aide course at the Lowery Woodall Advanced Technology Center in Hattiesburg. Adison King serves as the program instructor.

Enrollment is currently underway for April and May 2021 classes. For information, call 601-554-4646 or visit the Woodall Advanced Technology Center.

Pictured from left: First row - Chloé Bell of Ellisville. Second row - Jeanette Gonzales of Hattiesburg and Kali Snellings of Picayune. Third row - Jalyn Utley of Sumrall and Tyler Bunch of Sumrall. Fourth row - KaZaria Husband of Hattiesburg and Zaadoria Leggett of Hattiesburg. Fifth row - Erykah Lampton of Hattiesburg and Karoline McLure of Wiggins. Top row - Marshall White of Magee and Whitley Steele of Beaumont.