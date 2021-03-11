FORREST COUNTY DOCKET

HATTIESBURG POLICE:

MISDEMEANORS

Shannon Rashad Anderson, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), public drunkenness.

Kenneth Boone, DUI (first offense).

Terry Dean Coker, probation violation.

Cote Lynn Cunningham, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Davis Antoine Gale, DUI (first offense).

Brooklyn Gray, domestic violence (simple assault), contempt of court.

Thadrin Datavis Henderson, DUI (first offense).

Beaneatha Hinton, DUI (first offense), driving with no license.

Cederic Hinton, simple assault (three counts), contempt of court.

Jashaun Lavar Jacobs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle.

Deneka Jernigan, domestic violence (simple assault, two counts), malicious mischief, simple assault, contempt of court.

Justin Jones, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), disorderly conduct (interfering with a business), public drunkenness, resisting arrest.

Keidrick James Leggett, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), disorderly conduct (public disturbance).

Michael Justin Overstreet, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

Raphael Lamont Powell, domestic violence (simple assault).

John J. Roberts, trespassing.

Roy Eugene Roberts, shoplifting.

Joey Weston Shelton, DUI (first offense).

Jalexus Walker, simple assault (four counts), driving with no insurance.

Roderick Washington, contempt of court (three counts), malicious mischief, probation violation, petty larceny.

Jordan Tevon Woods, DUI (first offense).

Felonies

Dontez Baker, foreign warrant, contempt of court.

Philip Ryan Bell, possession of a controlled substance.

Savon L. Breland, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Jicaric Keon Carter, sale, manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park; receiving stolen property.

Steven Cooley, probation violation, grand larceny (three counts).

Jamisa Haden, possession of a controlled substance.

Jasmine Hall, possession of a controlled substance (three counts), forgery.

Isaiah Hartfield, possession of a stolen firearm (first offense).

Robin Sharron Henderson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (three counts).

Gwenisha Denise Mcknight, sale, manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church, or park.

Jarvas Perkins, sale, manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, eluding an officer (driving recklessly), possession of a controlled substance.

Tevin Posey, possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court (two counts), driving with a suspended license, simple assault.

Robert Clifton Rogers, sell of a stolen firearm.

Larry Curtis Sanders, DUI (second offense), DUI (third offense).

Terrell Smith, sale, manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts); possession of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, church or park.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Misdemeanors

Bryan Ashley Breland, disturbing the peace.

Marian Campbell, failure to obey traffic signal, careless driving.

Gregory Scott Dorman, disorderly conduct.

Billy Dale Reid, improper tag, driving with no insurance, driving with a suspended license.

Felonies

Kenyatta Tomorrow Bolton, abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Richard Allen Clifton, grand larceny.

Obidia Seth Cochran, receiving stolen property (two counts).

Michael Robinson, accessory after the fact.

Jason Porter Soley, public drunkenness.

Jessica Ashley Terrell, credit card fraud.

Brandon D. Thomas, burglary.

Petal Police Department:

Misdemeanors

Russell Leffler, improper equipment, no motorcycle endorsement, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, resisting arrest, fleeing an officer, no tag, reckless driving, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Felonies

Sheldon Austin, foreign warrant.

Grady Chance Griffin, foreign warrant.

Jonathan Lee Parker, grand larceny.

Jetson Lee Shows, possession of a controlled substance.

James Thompson, contempt of court (two counts), possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts), accessory after the fact, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property.

Trina C. Thompson, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts).

Department of Corrections:

Tyler Lake Anderson, probation violation.

Malcolm Jamal Porter, domestic violence (aggravated assault), sale of a controlled substance, probation violation.

Jimmie Gerome Powe, probation violation.

Dominique Rosrelle Spears, probation violation.

Earnest Charles Thomas, probation violation.

Metro-Forrest County:

Cameron Marquis Ceruti, possess of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Dietrich Lawrence Jackson, sale, manufacturing or possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; driving with no driving license.

Chris Michael Kelly, possession of a controlled substance.

Doule Charles Martin, possession of a controlled substance.

Mississippi Highway Patrol:

Desi Raymon Chisolm, probation violation.

Jeremy Brooks Robinson, DUI (first offense), careless driving.

Forrest County Drug Court:

Devonte Jevon Mcgee, drug court violation.

University Police:

Justin Allen Blumenthal, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct (disturbing the peace).

Lamar County DOCKET

Shelton Alandro Austin, uttering forgery.

Savon Lamar Breland, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Jaylon Deshawn Gilmore, burglary, shooting into a dwelling.

Earnest Aaron Hartfield Jr., violation of probation, taking of a motor vehicle (felony).

Richard Ty Hess, violation of drug court.

Cederick Glenn Hinton, burglary.

Hendrick Rashad Leverette, contempt of court, malicious mischief (felony), trespassing.

Michael Neal Madden Jr., contempt of court (three counts), improper tag, driving while license suspended, seat belt violation (two counts).

Mark Douglas Massey, DUI, burglary.

Jacob Christian Singh-mann, DUI (second offense), seat belt violation.

Jessica Ashley Terrell, possession of paraphernalia, no drivers license, following too closely, petty larceny, false identifying info.

James Tyler Westerfield, foreign warrant.