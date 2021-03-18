FORREST COUNTY DOCKET

HATTIESBURG POLICE:

MISDEMEANORS

Jeremy Bowens, DUI (first offense).

Antwoine Jermaine Curry, contempt of court (three counts), simple assault (two counts).

Joseph A. Elmore, disorderly conduct (interfering with a business).

Donavan Terrell Gilbert, public drunkenness or profanity in public place, eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of accident, driver’s license revoked.

Marcus Glass, DUI (first offense).

Eric Dane Hillman, disturbing the peace, trespassing.

Steven Mark Hoskinson, abusing policeman, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), profanity.

Michael Jackson, domestic violence, simple assault by threat.

Terry Jackson, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Christopher Thomas Jacobs, domestic violence (simple assault).

Niki Nicole Kearley, shoplifting.

Derrius Lewis, foreign warrant fugitive.

Reginald L. Luckett, disorderly conduct (failure to comply)

Alvis James Mcglown, contempt of court, probation violation

Brian Timothy Monroe, DUI (first offense)

Macaleb Dequan Perry, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), resisting arrest.

Joshua Peterson, domestic violence (simple assault).

Thomas Russell Pierce, DUI (child endangerment), DUI (first offense).

Courtney Ryan Pittman, DUI (first offense).

Elliot Tedrick Pittman, DUI (first offense).

Darron Rodgers, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), disorderly conduct (public disturbance).

Curtis Luke Smith, DUI (first offense).

Melissa Ashely Swaim, domestic violence (simple assault).

Christine Thomas, shoplifting.

Kyle Ingram Thornton, DUI (first offense).

Zarrius Travis, domestic abuse (simple assault), contempt of court, probation violation.

Patrick D Turner, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), resisting arrest.

Johnnie Williams, malicious mischief, contempt of court.

Joseph Noell Williams, domestic violence (simple assault), possession of a controlled substance, gambling (illegal placing of wagers), resisting arrest.

Felonies

Steven Darnell Carter, aggravated assault.

Chadrick D. Chapman, simple assault on a vulnerable adult, possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Elliot, foreign warrant.

Jacquille Dillantreal Graves, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, murder.

Kevin Martil Husband, DUI ( third offense).

Lamarcus Antonio Kidd Sr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into a dwelling house.

Derrick McCollum, grand larceny (three counts), fugitive other jurisdiction.

Joshua Devon McGee, fugitive other jurisdiction, possession of a weapon by convicted felon.

Jessica Peavy, possession of a controlled substance.

Chyane Bodie Prine, possession of controlled substance, possession a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of weapon by convicted felon.

Brittany Rogers, shoplifting, conspiracy to sell a controlled substance.

Deshun A. Santee, sexual battery (bench warrant).

Garry L. Watts, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, sale of a controlled substance in proximity of a school, park or church, fugitive other jurisdiction, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Forrest County Sheriff:

Misdemeanors

Kimberly Dawn Graham, public drunkenness or profanity in public place.

Kimberly Joy Lee, disorderly conduct (failure to comply), public drunkenness.

Christopher Sheeley, expired tag

Jackie Dale Slade, careless driving, DUI (first offense), eluding law officer.

Felonies

Brandon Brown, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

Kentrell Deonta Chambers, false pretenses.

Sianna Dawn Davenport, fugitive other jurisdiction.

Gregory Scott Dorman, possession of a weapon by a felon.

Erin Lashae Hinton, burglary.

Roderick Hope, aggravated assault with deadly weapon (two counts), disorderly conduct (failure to comply), domestic violence (aggravated assault), shooting into a dwelling house (two counts), possession of weapons by a convicted felon.

Michael Benjamin Johnson Jr., careless driving, no proof of insurance, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy Price, drug court violation, careless driving, seatbelt violation, improper driver’s license, no child restraint, DUI (child endangerment).

Brianna Noel Pulliam, possession of a controlled substance.

Trevor Michael Smith, burglary.

Petal Police Department:

Misdemeanors

James Gann, no driver’s license, leaving scene of accident, possession of a controlled substance.

Lorie Sandford, disorderly conduct (failure to comply).

Kristian Danielle Scott, DUI (first offense), careless driving, disregard for traffic control.

Trevor Walker, disorderly conduct.

Carlis Young, simple assault, public drunkenness (two counts) open beer container.

Felonies

Lee Anderson Dye, possession of a controlled substance.

Tanya Lenette Kitchens, possession of a controlled substance.

Jessica Joy Mota, possession of a controlled substance.

Laura Ann Overstreet, possession of a controlled substance.

Metro-Forrest County:

Rachel Elizabeth Cassatt, possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Mark Yerden, failure to register as a sex offender, possession of weapon by a convited felon.

Mississippi Highway Patrol:

Robert Ingram, driving while license suspended, DUI (first offense).

University Police:

Aaron Harper, probation violation.

Scott Andrew Henry, possession of a controlled substance

Lamar County Docket

Timothy Wayne Adcock, petit larceny (two counts), trespassing (two counts), harassing phone calls, domestic violence (simple assault).

Shana Gay Anderson, possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny.

William Tracy Aycock, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), DUI.

Jeregius Barnes, DUI (first offense).

Deandre Markel Bolling, burglary.

Lepatrick Deangelo Booth, burglary.

Erik Parker Boyd, foreign warrant.

James Dustin Brewer, possession of a controlled substance (three counts).

Corderi Cortez Burnett, possession of a controlled substance (three counts), possession with intent to sale a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, violation of parole, tampering with evidence, eluding officer in motor vehicle.

Mamie Alison Busby, trespassing.

Joshua Lee Conklin, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

Terrell Lane Dearman Sr., disturbing the peace.

Mario Lamont Fletcher, no driver’s license, no insurance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, eluding officer in motor vehicle.

Montecuz Monte Goliday, uttering forgery.

Loucretia Deann Grice, exploitation.

Terrell Armond Holder Jr., burglary (two counts).

Jamiah Antwann Holder, DUI, burglary, eluding officer in motor vehicle.

Darion Charon Legget II, carrying a concealed weapon.

Sheblese Marie McCoy, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas Gerald Oswalt, domestic violence (simple assault), disorderly conduct.

Lavente Eugine Parker Jr. possession of a controlled substance.

Roy R Julian Riley Jr., trespassing.

Sadie Yvonne Sampson, violation of probation.

Emily May Smith, possession of a controlled substance (three counts), possession of paraphernalia (two counts).

Kristopher Todd Touchstone, improper tag, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Roger Fred Touchstone, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

Darion Charmein Townsend, violation of probation.

Kristen Deanna Sylvester-Turnage, armed robbery.

Roderick Daniel Washington, larceny