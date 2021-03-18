Following exhaustive investigation, a lead surfaced that led to the arrest of a murder suspect for an incident that occurred in Simpson County in June of 2020.

According to Sheriff Paul Mullins, there was a prime suspect in the case but they had not been able to piece together enough evidence until this past week.

Jacquille Graves, age 23, of Braxton, was arrested last week and charged with murder over a situation that occurred in Hattiesburg at the Walgreens, according to a news story reported by The Pine Belt News.

The victim, Curtis McGee was allegedly shot by Graves. According to a police report, McGee was dating Graves’ mother. An argument ensued and resulted in McGee being shot and killed. Graves was later apprehended and charged with murder.

Once Graves was in custody, information that linked Graves to the unsolved Simpson County murder surfaced. Sheriff Mullins said his officers were able to get enough information so they could present their findings to the Grand Jury.

The case in Simpson County that Graves is being linked to is the murder of 25-year-old Carlton Deaudrea Gray. Gray’s body was recovered near a cemetery just off St. Johns Road in Simpson County near Braxton.

A suspicious vehicle was reported to local authorities and turned out to be the one that Gray was in possession of at the time of his disappearance.

There was what appeared to be blood stains at the location of the automobile.

Simpson County called in the assistance of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department for use of their drone in an effort to locate Gray. Gray’s body was discovered in a densely wooded area located nearby.

Evidence is currently being submitted to the grand jury so they can file charges in the Simpson County case involving Carlton Gray.

Graves is being held in the Hattiesburg jail, facing murder charges in relation to the McGee death.