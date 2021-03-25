Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in solving an ongoing hit-and-run investigation.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Concart Street, around 4:15 p.m.

The vehicle that was involved in the incident, left the scene. The male was transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The vehicle pictured below, believed to be a Toyota Camry, could possibly have front-end damage, or a damaged windshield, in connection to the incident.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident or the vehicle, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.