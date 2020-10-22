The Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA) released a statement in support of the 'In God We Trust' flag. The flag needs a majority of votes on November 3rd to become the new state flag of Mississippi.

Here is MMA's statement:

"The Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA) commends the state legislature for retiring the old state flag and laying the groundwork to find a new banner behind which all Mississippians can unite. With complete transparency and input from the public, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag considered thousands of submissions before selecting the “In God We Trust Flag”. Filled with colors and symbols that tell the story of Mississippi, the new design encapsulates the true spirit of our state. Therefore, MMA supports and strongly urges voters to say YES to the “In God We Trust" Flag on November 3. It is time that we move forward together."