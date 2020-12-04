Leroy Matthews (pictured), past president of the Quitman County School Board, was elected President of the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) for the 2020-2021 school year on November 17th by the MSBA Delegate Assembly.

﻿The Delegate Assembly, a group representing school board members from across Mississippi, also elected Cecil Lizana, Pass Christian Municipal School board member, as MSBA Vice President, and Frank Davis, Corinth Municipal School Board member, as MSBA Secretary-Treasurer. Jan Vaughn, Greenville Public School board Vice President, will remain on the board as MSBA Past President.

"Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve as your President as we work together to educate our children during these troubling times," said new president, Leroy Matthews. "We will need to use our collective skills, talents, and resources in order to be successful. I am very optimistic that 2021 will return us to an improved normalcy."

President Matthews appointed four directors to serve one-year terms. New appointees are Alice Dawkins-Hopson, Newton Municipal; Alvin Smith, Wayne County; Debra Sturgis-Stamps, Copiah County; and Etta Taplin, North Pike Consolidated.

"I congratulate President Matthews, Vice-President Lizana, Secretary-Treasurer Davis, and the new directors,” said Denotris R. Jackson, MSBA Executive Director. “The Board of Directors plays a significant role in executing MSBA’s mission. Their governance expertise strengthens MSBA’s ability to advocate for public school students and provide resources to our members.”