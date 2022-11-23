McDonald’s restaurants across Mississippi are launching a year long “Round Up” campaign on Giving Tuesday to help support families through local Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). The past few years have taught us all that small gestures can make a big impact. That’s why McDonald’s restaurants are encouraging customers to “Round Up” their purchase to the nearest dollar to support families through RMHC.

There’s no easier way to support families as they deal with a child’s medical needs than asking to “Round Up” a McDonald’s order for Ronald McDonald House Charities. When customers ‘Round Up’ their order to the nearest dollar, that change goes to the regional Ronald McDonald House in Jackson to provide a home away from home for families traveling for a child’s medical care, space for children to be children and communities of support for all family members dealing with a child's medical crisis. Even the smallest donations add up to help millions of children and their families access the support they need. Imagine:

92 cents: can help allow a parent to read a bedtime story to their sick child.

42 cents: can help provide 10 minutes for a family to sing together.

21 cents: can help ensure five minutes of laughter with the entire family.

Round Up isn’t just for the season of giving, though. McDonald’s customers can show their support for families and neighbors by asking to “Round Up” their order for Ronald McDonald House Charities throughout the year.

For nearly 50 years, RMHC has been helping families all over the world stay close to their sick children and to the care and resources they need. In the U.S., McDonald’s shows its ongoing support for RMHC year-round through efforts like donating a penny from every Happy Meal, providing RMHC donation boxes outside most drive-thru windows as well as local fundraising events and volunteerism.