A group of Mississippi physicians have come out in support of Initiative 65 which legalizes medical marijuana. There statement is below:

We are Mississippi physicians and we support Initiative 65. We believe that we and other Mississippi doctors should have the ability to certify our patients for medical marijuana as a treatment option. Initiative 65 is the only choice on the November 2020 general election ballot that will create a well-regulated medical marijuana program in Mississippi. and we are asking for your support.

In our practices. we see patients every day who are suffering from the symptoms of conditions and diagnoses like cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, and chronic pain.

Many of these patients have tried traditional medications yet still cannot find relief or are dealing with unwanted side effects of pharmaceutical drugs like opioids. For some of these patients, medical marijuana could be a viable option to relieve their pain and abate other symptoms. Initiative 65 will allow us to utilize our professional judgment to consider medical marijuana as a treatment option for our patients.

More than 3.5 million Americans are finding relief through medical marijuana programs operating in 34 states, including Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas, and Missouri. We believe Mississippi patients should have this same opportunity. We understand that medical marijuana is not a cure-all, but we want to have this option in our toolbox should we believe this medicine to be beneficial for our patients.

We support medical marijuana as a treatment option because of the countless testimonials of patients across the country who have found relief through medical marijuana at the recommendation of their physicians.

Physicians around the country agree that medical marijuana is a real option that patients deserve.

"As a doctor, it's important for us to try and help our patients in the best way possible ... It's something

I've seen work in Florida, and I'd like to see it work in Mississippi." -Ralph Massullo, M.D., Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives Initiative 65 is the only choice if you support patients' access to medical marijuana.

Some politicians have offered a competing ballot measure, Alternative 65A, that purports to also create a medical marijuana program, but, under the purview of politicians, 65A comes up short in every way and will not result in Mississippians obtaining relief.

• The people's INITIATIVE 65 specifically names 22 qualifying medical conditions including cancer, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis. The politicians' Alternative 65A does not name any.

• INITIATIVE 65 provides legal protection for patients, caregivers, and doctors. 65A does not provide any protections.

• INITIATIVE 65 allows caregivers to help the disabled, homebound, and minors with qualifying medical conditions. 65A does not allow caregivers.

• INITIATIVE 65 establishes a framework for how a medical marijuana program will function in a highly regulated and clearly defined environment. 65A does not establish any framework and allows politicians to decide how and when a program will work.

Dr. Claude Harbarger, M.D.

Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology (ENT)

Dr. Sharon T. LaRose, M.D.

Board Certified Psychiatrist

Dr. Jule P. Miller III, M.D.

Board Certified Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Dr. Chris Park, D.O.

Park Medical Clinic

Dr. Matthew B. Wesson, M.D.

Board Certified Ophthalmologist

Dr. Justin Daniels, MD

Emergency Room Physician

Dr. Philip Levin, M.D.

President, Mississippi Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians

Dr. Nathan McIntosh, M.D.

E111ergency Medicine Specialist

Dr. Michael L. Sanders, M.D.

CPE Primary Care Physician, Face Value Health DPC. PLLC

Dr. Jack Moriarity, M.D.

Neurosurgeon

Medical marijuana letter from physicians