Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said, “We are excited to announce that the 'Skip the Line' program is now available statewide.

"The online appointment system has reduced the lines at our Driver Service Bureaus in Biloxi and Pearl. Customers are utilizing the other components of the program and have reported shorter wait times.

"Overall, the program has been highly successful, and we look forward to offering these services to customers throughout the state.”

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s “Skip the Line” program includes several components to reduce customer wait times when visiting Driver Service Bureaus. Effective October 1, 2020, the program is available statewide.

Online Appointment System: Customers can schedule an appointment online by visiting www.dps.ms.gov/appointment. All appointments will be given priority service over walk-in customers.

Skip the Line Cam: Customers can view the lines at all troop locations prior to arriving by visiting: www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/live-feeds.

Online/Mail-In Firearm Renewal: All firearm permit renewal applications will be processed by mail. This will eliminate the need to renew in person and the requirement that customers be fingerprinted for a firearm permit renewal. Firearm permit renewal applications are available online at: www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/Firearms/Home.

Removal of Alphabet Schedule: All services (including processing of new firearm permits) will be available every day of the week.

For additional information about the “Skip the Line” program, please visit our website at www.dps.ms.gov/ or www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/.