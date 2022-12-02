EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Academic standards among Mississippi public schools are poor, and no significant improvement has been documented with validity. A number of claims that there has been an improvement lack methodological rigor.
The problem in K–12 education is structural, not merely a lack of money. Transformative, systemic reforms are needed, rather than hosing further dollars at an inefficient system.
The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of the problem, so now is an opportune time for reform.
Three crucial reforms are overdue and realistically attainable:
o Open enrollment
o Cap administration costs of school districts
o Multiple charter school authorizer boards
Additional policy reforms:
o High, medium, or low-performing district opportunities
o Full reciprocity for out-of-state credentialing
o Adoption of valid and reliable unbiased assessment measures
o Elimination of public funding for private organizations with personal agendas
Further changes are needed and do not require legislative intervention:
o Participation in local school boards
o Recruitment of teachers
o Community professionals initiated/led exploring clubs
o Faith-based lunch partners in local public schools