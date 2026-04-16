POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Milestone moments rarely arrive quietly, but for Pearl River baseball coach Michael Avalon, win No. 500 looked the same way so many others have.

Using strong pitching and a potent offensive attack, the No. 1 Wildcats picked up the milestone in a 10-0, seven-inning victory over Holmes in game one before completing the sweep with a 6-1 win in game two.

"This isn't something that I think about. It's not about me — it's about the guys behind me," Avalon said. "I am not perfect, I am far, far from it. Luckily, I'm surrounded by really good players, really good coaches and really good people. I'm thankful for them.

"Our starting pitchers did a good job early. They got in a little trouble, but the pen came in and bailed them out. That's the way it's supposed to look. I was proud of our arms for throwing a lot of strikes today and for our offense using timely hitting."

GAME ONE

Following a pair of clean innings from Logan Fontenelle (Biloxi), Pearl River (39-9 overall; 21-3 MACCC) broke through with four runs in the second inning against Holmes (17-24; 9-13). With two runners in scoring position, Jackson Beddoe (Sulphur, La.) dunked a two-run single into left field. Jackson Estes (Madison; Germantown) followed with a high fly ball that carried to the center field wall for a two-run triple, pushing the lead to 4-0.

The Wildcats doubled their advantage in the third. Kyler King (Picayune) loaded the bases with a bunt single, and Landon Hawkins (Sumrall) drew a bases-loaded walk. Beddoe added to his big day with a two-run single through the right side, making it 7-0. Pearl River capped the inning with a double steal, as Hawkins scored on a throw to second to extend the lead to 8-0.

Holmes threatened in the fourth, putting the first two runners on before Tanner Busby (Picayune) entered and induced a double play to end the inning.

Pearl River pushed the game into run-rule territory in the fifth. With two outs, Estes lined a two-run single into right field to make it 10-0. Busby scattered just two baserunners over the final two innings to seal the win.

Estes, Chap Cook (Canton; Canton Academy) and Beddoe each had two hits, while Beddoe and Estes drove in four runs apiece. Gatlin Pitts (Fairhope, Ala.; Bayside Academy), Nico Williams (Gulfport) and Hawkins each drew two walks.

Fontenelle tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out two. Busby earned the win with four scoreless innings of relief, striking out three while allowing four hits and one walk.

GAME TWO

Preston McAdory (Lucedale; George County) worked out of an early jam, escaping a bases-loaded situation in the first with a pop out and a strikeout. Pearl River gave him run support in the bottom half as Estes doubled into the left-center gap for an RBI and later scored on a single from Cook, making it 2-0.

The Wildcats added to the lead in the fourth when Cook worked a full count before launching an opposite-field solo home run over the left-field wall.

Pearl River broke the game open in the fifth. After Ethan Garner (Gulfport) walked and Pitts singled, Estes drove a breaking ball over the center-field wall for a three-run homer, extending the lead to 6-0.

JP Abt (Brandon; Hartfield Academy) handled the rest, tossing four innings and allowing just one run to secure the 6-1 victory and the sweep.

Estes finished 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs, while Cook went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Abel Thetford (Bossier City, La.; Parkway) and Garner each drew two walks.

McAdory struck out six over three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks. Abt earned the win, giving up one run on four hits with one walk across four innings.

NEXT UP

Pearl River is back at Dub Herring Park Wednesday for an important MACCC showdown against East Central. The doubleheader's first pitch is set for 3 p.m.

TICKETS

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now at PRCCAthletics.com/Tickets. Single-game tickets are $9 if purchased in advance or $11 if purchased on game day.

TUNE IN

All home Pearl River baseball games are livestreamed for free at PRCCMedia.com/Gold. Fans with Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the "Pearl River CC" channel from their app stores.

Games will also be available over the air in Pearl River County by tuning into 1320-AM and 106.9 FM. The radio broadcast is also available at WRJWRadio.com and by downloading the WRJW app.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on X (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).