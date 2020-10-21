Every October, individuals and groups around the United States take part in Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the aim of uniting advocates across the country in their efforts to end domestic violence.

As part of that tradition, Mayor Toby Barker – along with representatives from the Hattiesburg Police Department and other city and local officials – issued a proclamation Oct. 15 at Hattiesburg City Hall in recognition of the month.

“Every year we do this, and I know that sometimes when you get to this month, you come and check the box that you’ve read the proclamation, and you’ve done whatever you’re going to do in terms of wearing a ribbon or wearing purple,” Barker said. “I think this year, we really need to be cognizant that this (COVID-19) pandemic has a lot of side effects and a lot of by-products.

“Domestic violence that we’ve seen – not only in the number of shootings in our community, but also the calls that our police department gets – the economic hardships and the emotional, financial, physical toll of this thing is felt in a lot a lot of areas, and domestic violence is one of those. So, our message to those people in our community is, be able to recognize it and understand that you’re in an unsafe situation. We will get through this and we’re going to be okay, but in no way should you tolerate living in a situation that is not healthy or safe.”

The proclamation states that domestic violence is a serious crime that affects people of all races, ages, gender and income levels. According to numbers provided by the document, domestic violence affects more than 4 million Americans each year, and one in three Americans has witnessed an incident of domestic violence.

Furthermore, children that grow up in violent homes are believed to be abused and neglected at a rate higher than the national average, and domestic violence costs the country billions of dollars each year in medical expenses, police and court costs, shelters, foster care, sick leave, absenteeism and non-productivity.

“It’s very important for all of us to gather and remember domestic violence victims that we have lost throughout the year, and also our victims who are currently in the fight and the struggle,” said Becky Denham, assistant district attorney for Forrest and Perry counties. “When we all come together in the community – and all of the different nonprofits, the governmental agencies, law enforcement and the City of Hattiesburg – we get to see that we’re making a difference.

“Unfortunately, we have lost a few individuals over the past year to domestic violence, and we need to remember them and honor them. When the city has events like this, it reminds us that there’s still much work to be done, and there’s a lot of good people who are willing to take on that work and make a difference in the community.”

Anyone encountering domestic abuse is encouraged to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 or to call 911.

“The first step is to speak out,” Denham said. “Oftentimes, our victims feel alone, but they’re not alone. If they would speak out and tell someone, then they can help, because there are people here ready to help.

“We have a shelter in place, we have nonprofits and non-governmental agencies that are willing to assist financially or with services. We have people who are willing to assist with children, because that’s a big fear – what will happen to the children. Just speak up and speak out, because silence isn’t the answer.”