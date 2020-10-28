There has been a lot of talk recently about a hot-button issue coming up for a vote in this November’s election. Mississippians from all over our state are trying their best to figure out how to vote on medical marijuana. I count myself among the 81% of Mississippi voters that wholeheartedly support the measure, and I hope you’ll join me in voting YES for Initiative 65.

The reason for my support of medical marijuana in Mississippi is born out of my clinical practice, professional medical education and the mounting research that demonstrates it to be an efficacious approach for patients dealing with a number of debilitating medical conditions.

I have practiced physical therapy in south Mississippi for over 35 years. I have been blessed with the opportunity to treat tens of thousands of patients. Helping to create a healing environment for my patients is a privilege. Whether they are recovering from injury, surgery or disease, I believe that health care ought to be patient-focused and evidence-based. More and more studies are being published that demonstrate medical marijuana could be an effective treatment for many of the patients I’ve helped over the years.

Multiple sclerosis is a devastating disease, the symptoms of which cause a tremendous amount of difficulty and pain for the patient. I’ve treated so many patients suffering from MS who could benefit from medical marijuana. At the very least, it ought to be on the list of options for a patient and caregiver to discuss as they decide on a course of treatment. The MS Society even recognizes medical marijuana is probably effective for spasticity and pain.

As physical therapists, we are challenged to help our patients mitigate the impairments that lead to dysfunction and disability, including the effects of acute and chronic pain. Providers agree: if a patient’s pain is so debilitating that Lortab or Percocet are being considered, then medical marijuana certainly should be included as an option in the clinical toolkit. I have seen too many patients go down the dark road of opioid dependency and abuse. It is heartbreaking. States that have functioning medical marijuana programs have experienced major declines in opioid prescription, abuse and overdose.

Earlier this year, my family was rocked with the news of my cancer diagnosis. Thankfully, with the care of some skilled physicians and surgeons, the prayers of countless friends and family, and extensive research into health and diet, I’m feeling great and my prognosis is excellent. Many other cancer patients have a very difficult go of it and must suffer for years, whether from the disease itself or from the side effects of the treatments. Medical marijuana has been used for decades in other states to help these patients. The science backs it up, and there’s no reason Mississippi cancer patients shouldn’t be able to work with their doctors to see if it could help them too.

I’ve approached this important issue as a seasoned clinician, health care provider and a patient. I’m also a father and a husband, and I’ve served my entire adult life as a lay minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I’ve taught Sunday school, organized and led foreign missions trips, mentored and coached young athletes, discipled fellow Christians, and served as a deacon and elder in my church.

I firmly believe that God created cannabis (the scientific term for marijuana) to be used for our good. It is our responsibility to exercise dominion over His creation responsibly and righteously, and to pass this principle on to our children. God wants us to use medical marijuana to help the sick, to bind up the wounded, and to alleviate suffering. We as voters have a chance to make that possible in Mississippi.

Initiative 65 lays out a program that will allow patients suffering from debilitating medical conditions to go to their licensed Mississippi physician and obtain the certification for a Medical Marijuana Card. The program is regulated by the Department of Health with 7% fees collected to make sure the taxpayers don’t pay a dime. It’s a change that we need to make for patients’ sake, sooner rather than later. We can’t count on the legislature to get it right later.

I hope you’ll join me in voting YES for Initiative 65 on Nov. 3. Remember, it’s a two-part question on the ballot. You’ve got to vote 1) FOR EITHER & then 2) FOR INITIATIVE 65 to make it count!

Carroll Edward Brown is a physical therapist from Columbia.