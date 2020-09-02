At some point in my mid-20s, I became an early riser, and I’m usually awake long before my alarm sounds each morning.

However, that wasn’t the case one day earlier this week. I was far away in dreamland when that dreaded sound jolted me awake.

I lurched toward my nightstand, where my alarm clock – also known as my iPhone – sits, and, in the process, I knocked over a stack of books that must have been 5 feet tall.

The avalanche of books kicked off a chain of frustrating events. Two fat cats who were previously sleeping peacefully at my feet went flying off the bed in sheer terror, and the TV kicked on at the highest possible volume because the remote was lost somewhere in the abyss of books.

To add a final insult to injury, the house alarm, which is far too sensitive to noise, started to sound, meaning I had to jump up and punch my passcode into a panel. By the end of all of this, I was ready to go back to bed and give up for the day.

Instead, I did what I should have done in the first place: I confronted the pile of books that I had allowed to collect on my nightstand. I’m not a messy person by nature, and the clutter of books was unusual for me. What’s even more unusual is that most of them are only partially read. I’d started many of them and given up after only a few pages.

None of those books deserved that kind of treatment. They all came highly recommended, and each title was certainly interesting.

Instead, I was the problem. I’d fallen into the trap of too much screen time. Between my cellphone and the TV, I was doing very little reading and far too much social networking, reality TV watching and mobile gaming. As a result, my attention span was starting to shorten, and the prospect of tackling a thick book – something I usually enjoyed – was unappealing.

Reading has always been my favorite hobby and my main source of stress relief, so I was disturbed to realize that my passion has fallen to the wayside. I did some internal tracking and figured out that the problem started in mid-March, which is around the time the COVID-19 pandemic first struck Forrest County. I think we’ve all lived in a collective state of stress and shock since then, and I did something we all tend to do: I dropped my regiment of self-care.

Looking back over the past few months, the side effects of me dropping my hobby and instead focusing on the various omnipresent screens in my life have been obvious for a while. I’ve been more irritable, and my creative side has suffered. I know reading makes me a better writer, and it also provides inspiration for numerous ideas I use in my work. Those sparks of creativity, which usually can be developed into something, have been stunted.

The past few months have certainly been unusual, so I’m not going to be too hard on myself. Instead, I’m going to recommit to my hobby and to a schedule of self-care. I invite you to join me.

Joshua Wilson is editor of The Pine Belt News and Signature Magazine.