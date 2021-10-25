To honor veterans in all branches of the United States Military, the Petal High School Army Junior ROTC will hold an upcoming Veterans Recognition and Appreciation Ceremony that is open to all retired and active military service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their guests.

The event will start with a special breakfast at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Petal High School cafeteria. Following that, the ceremony will run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

“We’re trying to recognize veterans that have already fought for us, and also inform students at our school what they have sacrificed for,” said Lt. Col. Elijah Cummins, battalion commander for the school’s JROTC. “It’s just to get more spirit for our country.”

During the ceremony, veterans and guests will enjoy performances from members of the Petal High School Band, Petal High School Show Choir, Digital Media Team, and Speech and Debate teams.

“We also have a special guest from the Art Department,” Cummins said. “We will recognize the youngest of the veterans, the oldest of the veterans, and the longest-serving of the veterans.

“We try to do it every year; however, last year we were unable to (because of) complications with COVID.”

The event usually brings in approximately 100 veterans each year.

“We sincerely hope (to get that number again),” Cummins said.

For more information on the event, visit the PHS Army JROTC website at http://petalschools.com/domain/530, email jrotc@petalschools.com or call (601) 554-7277.

In addition, the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a veterans’ cookout from 11a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Petal Civic Center, 712 A South Main Street. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served, and all military members, including active personnel, are welcome to join.

Live music will be provided by Charles “CC” Carter.

“We’ll have some volunteers from the 177th Armored Brigade from Camp Shelby cooking for us,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “It will be very casual.”