All University of Southern Mississippi (USM) operations in Hattiesburg and on the Gulf Coast will be closed Monday, August 30, in anticipation of severe weather related to Hurricane Ida. Emergency personnel required to report to work will be contacted by their supervisor; all other faculty and staff are advised to refrain from traveling to any campus or location until regular operations resume. Students residing on the Hattiesburg campus will not be required to evacuate residence halls.

Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida has entered the Gulf of Mexico and the National Weather Service currently predicts that Ida will make landfall as a major hurricane in Louisiana on Sunday evening, Aug. 30. The Mississippi Gulf Coast is currently under a Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning, with up to 12 inches of rain, winds gusting to hurricane force, a storm surge of 8 to 12 feet, and possible tornadoes all predicted. Forrest County, including the Hattiesburg campus, is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, with impacts that are expected to include strong winds, flooding and possible tornadoes.