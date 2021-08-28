Based on the impact Hurricane Ida is expected to have on the Pine Belt and specifically, Forrest County, the Petal School District will be closed on Monday, August 30.

This includes all schools and offices. All extracurricular activities including practices/games will be postponed.

After multiple briefings with Forrest County Emergency Management over the last 24 hours, our most significant threat includes high winds and flooding. Today, Forrest County was placed under a Tropical Storm Warning.

There will be no expectations to complete any virtual work, as this will be a weather day. We will look to make this day up at a later date as required.

Please be safe. We will provide another weather-related update on Monday afternoon regarding our school district.