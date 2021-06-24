Eighteen years ago, officials from the Petal Education Foundation instituted the Champion of the Year Award, designed to annually honor a special individual, club or business that has contributed significantly to the Petal School District.

That tradition is continuing this year, as nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 recipient, which can be any Petal alumni or non-alumni, organizations, clubs or nonprofit businesses. The deadline for nominations is August 20.

“The foundation wants to recognize those individuals who have contributed so much,” said Leahne Lightsey, executive director of the Petal Education Foundation. “And when I say ‘so much,’ I mean their interest in the school district, but particularly in our children and wanting them to be successful.

“That’s folks (who help children in the district) from babies to five years old with Excel By 5 and all the preschools that partner with us, as well as when that child starts at Petal Primary all the way through their senior year. And it’s folks who might help run down scholarships – maybe not necessarily the ones who fund it, but volunteers who help with the success of our kids.”

Although the Champion of the Year Award can be presented to an individual, organization, club, or non-profit business, it cannot be given to an active employee of the Petal School District. Nominees must have contributed to the school district, which does not have to include financial contributions – for example, time and service will be accepted.

Nominees also must live in the Petal School District and be involved in the community or have given back to the community.

“A lot of times, these folks are not interested in being recognized, ever,” Lightsey said. “Those are the humble individuals where we say, ‘This is an opportunity for us to say thank you so much for everything you’ve done,’ and there are tons of them.”

Nominations can be made in the form of a letter – with the nominee’s supporting information and listings of involvement or activities – addressed to the Petal Education Foundation Board of Directors, P.O. Box 948, Petal, MS 39475. Nominations also can be made via email at leahne.lightsey@petalschools.comor by calling (601) 545-3002.

“People know folks that (are worthy of nomination), but they don’t take the time to write a letter of nomination or even an email,” Lightsey said. “That’s all I need, is an email with someone’s name, and then supporting evidence of how they have contributed to the school district.

“They could call me, and I will take dictation. That’ll work too.”

The award winner will be honored during Petal football’s homecoming festivities in October.

“It’s a big deal, because whoever that person is, they’re going to ride in the (homecoming) parade and they’re going to be honored at a reception, and also honored at halftime with a plaque,” Lightsey said in a previous story. “And then that person’s picture is forever at the (school district) central office on display, so it’s a neat, nice honor.”

Previous Champion of the Year Award winners include Marcus Ware, Anthony McCullum, Nadine Coleman, Demaris Lee and the Cosmopolitan Club of Petal.