As far back as she can remember, Christie Moss has always wanted to be an educator, even teaching pretend courses to her dolls when she was a child.

Moss has accomplished that goal and then some, spending the last two decades in the Hattiesburg Public School District and recently being named the new principal at Thames Elementary School in Hattiesburg. Effective July 1, Moss takes over for former Thames principal Teresa Merwin, who recently was chosen as the superintendent for the Hancock County School District.

“I am honored and excited to have this opportunity,” Moss said. “I have actually been in the district since 2001, and have been at Thames since 2010.

“I’m very privileged to be the principal of Thames.”

Moss graduated from Taylorsville High School and Jones County Junior College before receiving her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2000. She earned a master’s degree in elementary education, a specialist degree in educational leadership and PhD in educational leadership from William Carey University.

In 2001, Moss came to the HPSD via Lillie Burney Elementary School. Over the past 11 years at Thames, she served as assistant principal for four years, as lead teacher for one year and in special education for six years.

“I love everything about education in general,” Moss said. “Just to see a child light up when they have learned to read is probably one of my favorite things to see.

“So that in itself – being able to see that light in a child and knowing that I’m helping them to be successful on their journey in life – is what motivates me daily.”

In her new role as principal, Moss is looking forward to working with the school’s teachers and continuing parent engagement.

“We are excited to begin some different things with moving into the community,” she said. “We have a lot of great programs in our school right now, but we are interested in increasing our social/emotional growth mindset, as well as our parent engagement.

“I’m just honored and excited to be in this position, so I can work with our faculty, our staff, our parents and our students. I can’t wait to begin and continue the work that we have been putting forth at Thames, as well as the district.”

Thames Elementary School is located at 2900 Jamestown Road in Hattiesburg. The school is named after educator W.I. Thames, who in 1906 established South Mississippi College at the current site of William Carey University.

The school serves students from Pre-K through fifth grade. For more information on Thames Elementary, call (601) 582-6655.