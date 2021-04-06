Effective April 12, the Cough & Fever Clinic – a service of Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic which opened in March 2020 to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus – will transition to a COVID-19 treatment facility and will only treat patients who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Trevor Wigley, who serves as business manager at the Cough & Fever Clinic, said the move was made because of declining numbers of COVID-19 testing and cases.

“The numbers for patients getting tested, and the positives, have dropped significantly,” he said. “Plus, most of the Hattiesburg Clinic satellite offices now provide COVID testing at their primary care offices and other immediate cares.

“We primarily have been doing follow-up care for all positives anyway. Since our numbers as far as testing have dropped, we decided to just go ahead and transition to a treatment facility for positive cases.”

The Cough & Fever Clinic, which is located in the Cloverleaf Medical Plaza at 5909 U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg, will accept referrals for all COVID-19 positive patients, including those who received a diagnosis from an outside provider or through their local pharmacy. The clinic is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday.

Patients can schedule an appointment by calling (601) 261-1533, through Iris, or by visiting www.hattiesburgclinic.com or www.curbsidecovid.com.

“Before (the transition to a treatment facility), we did follow-up for positive patients, but we also were a walk-in facility for anyone who was having symptoms,” Wigley said. “So they could walk in and get their test done here, and plus we had curbside COVID testing.

“After the transition, we will be seeing positive patients for follow-up, and we also make calls daily to positive people while they’re still in their quarantine period. Plus, Hattiesburg Clinic has two clinical trials that they’re going to be conducting here at the clinic for positive patients.”

The Cough & Fever Clinic will still continue to conduct curbside testing by appointment; a time slot can be booked by calling (601) 261-1532 or through Iris.

“I do not have a timeline at this point (as to how long the Cough & Fever Clinic will offer these services),” Wigley said. “As long as there’s a need, I think we’ll probably still be here doing it.

“We hope we go away soon, for everybody’s sake and the world in general. But as long as we’re needed, we’re going to be here to take care of the public and be a service to the community.”

Testing also is available at Immediate Care, Immediate Care Carriere, Immediate Care Petal, Immediate Care Laurel, Cloverleaf Immediate Care, or any primary care provider’s office.

Additional COVID-19 testing is available at the C.E. Roy Community Center, which is located at 300 East 5thStreet in downtown Hattiesburg. Hours for that service are from 8 a.m.-noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.