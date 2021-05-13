﻿ ﻿PEARL – Mitchell White fought back his emotions after the Hattiesburg boys clinched their third straight track state championship win after tragedy fell on him and his family.

The day before the state meet, White and his family learned that his uncle was one of the four killed in the plane crash on Annie Christie Drive in Hattiesburg.

In the meet’s final race of the day in the 4X400 relay, Hattiesburg needed to score at least four points in the event to take home the team state championship. White was the first leg of the Tigers’ No. 1 ranked relay team. As the senior mid-distance runner toed the line in the race of his career, all he could think about was his uncle.

“All the time, God kept me going,” White said. “I did this thing for my uncle. My uncle passed away, and I didn’t know what to do. My mindset has just been on him, and he got me through this.

“It was the last race. You just do the best you can. There was no more going back. You just go ahead and go attack it.”

White’s uncle was Gerry Standley, who was a pastor for Wayside Holy Temple.

“He was a good father figure in my family,” White said. “He loved God. He passed on to me that God is always with you no matter what. You can do all things through Christ. It strengthens you. That’s all it’s about.”

According to Hattiesburg coach Charles Green, who asked White if he would be able to race, it was a big encouragement for his team.

“I asked him (on Wednesday), and of course, I told him we were there for him, but I asked, ‘Are you okay? Are you going to be able to run?’” Green said. “He was a little emotional, but he said yes, that he would be alright and ready to run. Just to come in and deliver the three races that he did today despite it all, that was huge. It was a huge emotional lift for the team.”

Mitchell also helped Hattiesburg finish in third place in the 4X800 relay.

However, his fourth-place finish in the 800m run was just as important because it helped cut Brookhaven’s lead over the Tigers and set up the 4X400 relay’s winning performance.

“We had told him to try and get second,” Green said. “He was a little disappointed that he got fourth, but those were some big points, and that minimized some of the damage that the Brookhaven boys were going to do in the 800.”

White, who likely ran in his last ever track meet, said he ran to not only honor his uncle, but also for his love and commitment to his teammates.

“I had to,” White said. “This is my last year, and this is my last time doing this. I had to do what I had to do to get the job done. I love my teammates, and so I did this for them too.”