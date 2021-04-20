Lumberton has found its next head football coach with defensive coordinator Jonathan Ladner.

Pending school board approval, Ladner would replace Zach Jones, who recently stepped down to take the head coaching job at Magee.

“I found out yesterday after school,” Ladner said. “I really appreciate their expression of faith in me. It was one of those deals where I choked up and started crying. I’ve wanted the opportunity to be a head coach for several years now, and I have been trying. To get that opportunity, especially at home, is very special.”

According to Lamar County Athletic Director Patrick Lee, the position received 21 applications, but Ladner’s experience with the program was key in the decision.

“It eliminates the curve of having to get to know the kids because he knows all of them,” Lee said. “It takes out that first month or two where you kind of get a feel for everything; instead, you can hit the ground running.”

Ladner spent the last six years as the program’s defensive coordinator and guided the Panther defense in allowing just seven points per game in its state championship season.

“It’s the biggest honor I have ever been given in my life,” Ladner said. “I’ve always been proud of where I come from. Being from Lumberton and to be able to be the next head coach at Lumberton as a guy who played in this program and been a coach in the program for several years, it’s an extreme honor. It’s my hometown, my home community and my home school.”