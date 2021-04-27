Another Southern Miss softball player has entered the transfer portal.

Sources confirmed to Pine Belt Sports that pitcher Makenna Pierce entered the portal on Tuesday, which brings the total of players to transfer or leave the program to eight during the 2021 season.

Pierce was a three-year starter; in her career she compiled 167 innings and 123 strikeouts. This season, Pierce held a 3.43 ERA, and struck out 51 batters in 69.1 innings.

This comes after Kaylan Ladner, who was also a three-year starter, entered the transfer portal earlier on Tuesday.

Ladner has appeared in 23 games and started 16 for the Golden Eagles. Ladner, a Kiln native, leads the team with 88 innings pitched, and struck out a team-high of 95 while recording a 2.70 earned run average this year.

This past season, Ladner also struck out 17 batters in a game, which set the record for the most at the Southern Miss Softball Complex’s history

Ladner has been a three-year starter for the Golden Eagles. In her career she has thrown 193 innings and recorded 169 strikeouts.

Two weeks ago, Mississippi State transfer Taylor Middlebrook left the program while last week freshman Reese Earlywine also opted to transfer. Outfielder Caroline Casey also left the program in March.

In February, left fielder Madison Rayner, third baseman Maddie Vaquez and catcher Breanna Blakenship entered the transfer portal in February.

Rayner was selected to the C-USA Preseason All-Conference team and led the nation in triples in the 2020 season.

Vasquez batted .250 in five appearances; Caroline Casey appeared in four games, while Blakenship had yet to see any action.

Southern Miss currently holds a 20-25 overall record and stands at 2-10 in conference play.

The program’s roster now totals 18 players and carries just three pitchers with eight games left in the regular season.