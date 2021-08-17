MENDENHALL – Presbyterian Christian's 9-0 win against Simpson Academy was by no means the prettiest. In fact, the game itself was by no means the prettiest as both teams' defenses thrived throughout the night as the two teams combined to have just 335 yards of offense.

However, the two keys differences for PCS were winning the turnover margin and finding a way to establish its run game in the second half.

"It was an all-around team," PCS coach Derek White said. "It was an ugly win, but we'll take 15 more of them.

"We don't want to peak in Week 1. You want to peak in November."

Despite the slow start in the first half that saw PCS's offense fail to pick up a first down in the first quarter and rush for just 40 yards, the Bobcats found momentum at the start of the third quarter.

Running back, Briggs Sumrall picked up 31 yards on just four carries, which set up an easy screen pass by quarterback Ian Randolph to wide receiver Max McGee. Simpson Academy was perfectly baited on the play-action pass as McGee scored the lone touchdown of the night from 44-yards out. But a failed PAT left PCS holding just a 6-0 lead.

"We had to put up some points and find a way to win," McGee said. "It felt good. It was a screen, and that's all there was to it. Our big boy Carter Edwards, I love him to death, he went out there and made a big block, and I made a play.

"Running has always been a part of this program. If we can find a way to run, then we can find a way to pass."

The Bobcats' run-game success in the second half stemmed from an offense adjustment by PCS, which was to simply call more run plays on the outside.

"In the second half, we went to more of an unbalanced formation," White said. "Coach (Matt) Caldwell did an amazing job with making a little adjustment. But I think more than anything. We were a little gassed there for a little bit. We controlled the tempo and hammered the weak link. We like to watch it and find out what the link is. They were bringing the house. We were running power and mixing it up with tall sweep, and it gave them a problem."

PCS controlled the game's tempo for the rest of the night as they ran 30 plays in the second half compared to the Cougars' 16.

Simpson Academy managed to come up with a lucky break as the Cougars got the ball on PCS' 6-yard line after the Bobcats had a bad snap on a punt in a fourth and 26 situation.

Yet, PCS linebacker Aden Deadeaux spoiled Simpson Academy's fortune as he forced and came up with a fumble on the Cougars' first play of the drive, which preserved PCS' 6-0 lead.

"I came off the edge, and I wasn't fast enough to get the sack, but I got my hands up in time," Deadeaux said. "They were down by the one, and we needed a fumble bad. I saw the chance, and I took it.

"I thought we were super physical. We didn't come out here scared or anything."

White credited his young linebacker for nearly playing the play perfectly at the needed moment.

"(Deadeax) almost played it perfectly," White said. "I told him that he should have picked it off and took it to the crib. He's a 10th grader and is going to be a really good football player when it comes down to it.

"That was a great read. We told him all night that they were going to try and throw that slant when he comes off the edge, and he knew it. He played it pretty well."

PCS' kicker Luke Stanley redeemed his missed PAT by nailed a 36-yard field goal with five minutes left in the game and extended PCS lead.

In total, PCS' defense held Simpson Academy to just 99 yards of total offense on 39 plays. The Bobcat offense totaled 236 on 49 plays. Randolph finished the night 3-for-6 with 88 yards and a touchdown, while Sumrall led the run game with 65 yards on 15 carries.

"Our defense rose to the occasion," White said. "Our front seven is pretty good and caused a lot of problems. We are going to get better offensively with the more we play and the more we run it. There were a lot of jitters, but we are getting our identity figured out.

"I'm excited to see the way that our kids found a way and had resilience. It's year four of our program, and it didn't happen in the first two years. We found a way to win."

Next week PCS will host Silliman Institute for its home opener.