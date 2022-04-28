Life can be tough for any student but unbearable when that student deals with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and limited social skills.

That was Kayla Denson’s life.

“I was shy,” Kayla says “I really didn’t have any boundaries set and people would walk over me and just pretend to be my friends. I would just distance myself from people and become very antisocial.”

However, the 21-year-old Corinth’s resident has a new outlook on life thanks to the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services and its peer mentoring program at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Kayla says MDRS officials, and the peer mentoring program have helped her to learn how to set boundaries, manage time and helped her to become a better student.

Jane Mroz, general counselor for Vocational Rehabilitation in MDRS’ Corinth office, said she began to work with Kayla in high school.

“She always seemed to feel out of place and had some unusual behaviors…Our staff tried lots of ways to support her including giving her job training at MDRS’ Ability Works. We tried to help her identify good work ethics and found a place she could work in the community that matched her interests. “

Mroz said Kayla was training in a job program, similar to an internship, but she had a lot of trouble with behavior.

Kayla went to Northeast Mississippi Community College and had great support from the disability services coordinator but there was no peer mentoring program at the college at the time.

Last Fall, Kayla transferred to USM where there is a peer mentoring program. The peer mentoring program helps students with different disabilities overcome barriers in college that can lead them to a loss of interest in education.

Mroz said students come from all over to colleges and often don't have friends so it can be hard for them to begin building relationships. And she said for many students who already have limited social skills it can be very difficult. Peer mentoring matches those students with students that already excel in college academically and socially.

“As children we learn a lot from modeling and it's the same with young adults. The mentors try to help the mentees succeed by giving them lessons in time management and responsibility but also making the students feel accepted and giving the students social supports,” Mroz said. “Mentors are really there to help their mentees build confidence and lasting connections one step at a time.”

Mentors help with such things as disability support groups, meeting with the professors to help them understand the student's accommodation needs, and help the student to get involved in volunteering, understanding appropriate behavior on social media, developing work opportunities, and campus life.

Mroz said she was a little worried about Kayla being so far from her north Mississippi home when she decided to attend USM’s campus, but Kayla was given a phenomenal mentor and has thrived at USM.

Kayla’s mentor, Maddy Toney, a graduate student at USM, said she loves working with Kayla. “It’s amazing the progress she has made since last August when I began working with her,” Toney said.

Kayla initially didn’t want to be around people, but she is now taking six classes this semester and working for AmeriCorps, Toney said. “She is amazing.”

Toney, 26, said she could relate to Kayla because she also once felt alone as a student living with a disability. She got help and she wants to make sure Kayla has the help she needs.

At first Kayla didn't want to participate as much as she should and her mentor counseled with her a lot and now Kayla is really involved in social activities, Mroz said.

“She's not only making friends but she's making friends that she can actually trust when in the past she didn't realize if someone was using her or treating her poorly,” Mroz said of Kayla. “At first, we didn't think she was doing well enough in her classes to work part-time. This semester she's advanced enough that she's started AmeriCorps with the help of the peer mentoring program at USM.”

Laura Thomas, a transitional specialist at USM’s Institute for Disability Studies, said she first met Kayla last year at the beginning of the Fall semester via a Zoom meeting and Kayla appeared so timid. But Thomas said she got to meet Kayla in person near the end of the semester and was so impressed when Kayla came up and started talking to her.

The mentoring program has really made a big difference with Kayla, Thomas said.

“It’s definitely a positive story,” Thomas said.

Thomas said Kayla’s mentor, Maddy, has done a great job of keeping her accountable by the going the extra mile.

When not in class or working with AmeriCorps, Kayla says likes to read, write, and hang out with friends.