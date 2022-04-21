Back in 2006, John Ivany Marshall was serving as a volunteer for Live After Five, an event in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that was designed to attract activity to the downtown area after regular business hours.

Sixteen years after bringing that concept to his daughter Sarah Marshall Newton – who then founded Live at Five in Hattiesburg – Mayor Toby Barker and the Marshall family recently dedicated the newly-named John I. Marshall stage at Town Square Park to Marshall, who passed away in 2007. The dedication was held April 22 at the stage during the Live at Five festivities.

“(The dedication is) very appropriate, and I know it would be something that would make (my dad) very proud,” said Newton, who is a Hattiesburg architect. “My dad was the kind of person who liked to give people ideas and let them succeed with them, rather than him ever being in the spotlight or him receiving any recognition for anything.

“He just liked to see other people thrive, so he was the kind of person that liked to plan seeds in peoples’ heads and then let them go off and thrive. That’s what I feel like is so appropriate about this, is because he’s not the kind of person who would ever have anything named after him, and so to have his name on a stage is just kind of symbolic of providing a platform for people to perform and make other people happy.”

Marshall and his wife were members of the Lions Club in Baton Rouge, which provided him the opportunity to attend the Live After Five event and envision how successful such an event could be in downtown Hattiesburg. However, event after he encouraged Newton to bring the event to the Hub City, she wasn’t quite sold on the idea at first.

“I told him that no one in Hattiesburg is into that kind of event,” Newton said. “I don’t see any events like that, where people are just hanging out on a lawn listening to music, drinking and eating, and just chilling out. I had moved here from Austin (Texas), so I had seen that a lot in Austin, but I just didn’t see Hattiesburg really embracing something like that.”

But in 2008, Newton became president of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association, at which point she decided to give the event a shot. What became the inaugural Live at Five in April of that year was made possible by a new pool of money received by the association that was earmarked specifically for marketing.

“I just thought, ‘what a great way to market downtown, is to just have events and get people physically into our downtown to see how beautiful it was, and especially to see how beautiful our park was,” Newton said. “So that was kind of what I decided is what we would do with our marketing dollars for that year.

“That first year was actually called Live After Five, and then we renamed it. But (my dad) never saw any of it, because he passed away in 2007. The first three (events) were rained out, and people said, ‘I can’t believe you thought this was going to work.’”

Despite that, Newton and her husband Brad decided to start an LLC, get sponsors and do the event on their own. Since then, the event has been a huge success, drawing in thousands of visitors each year.

“To be able to come to it and just enjoy it now, as just a spectator … as soon as the season rolls around, the kids can’t wait to come out to Live at Five,” Newton said. “My younger kids don’t even really know how much of our family’s effort went into it; they just know they love the event and want to come to it.

“To me, that means everything. That was the goal – just something that people really look forward to and can really enjoy, and be alongside their neighbors.”

A plaque inscribed with the back story of Live at Five will be added to the Town Square Park stage, which was constructed eight years ago. The idea of dedicating the stage was requested by Newton as a parting gift of sorts about two years ago, as she handed over the management of Live at Five to Allison Neville, and was approved shortly thereafter by Hattiesburg City Council.

“It wasn’t until Live at Five came to Hattiesburg that Town Square Park really took off,” Barker said. “So the city council voted – under the leadership of the downtown association and former councilwoman Mary Dryden – to name this the John Marshall stage, because it was bult to accommodate Live at Five and it was (Marshall’s) idea.

“I want to recognize his wife Carol; today would have been their 61st anniversary, and last Friday she celebrated her 80th birthday.”