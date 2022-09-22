The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's assistance in identifying an African American male subject found deceased in Forrest County.

The subject was found near Mile Marker 73 on Interstate 59. He was wearing red-and-white striped pants, red Air Jordan tennis shoes and an American Fighter shirt.

He is believed to be approximately 15 to 25 years old and 5 foot, 9 inches tall.

The MBI is currently investigating this critical incident a gathering evidence. If you have any information on the subject, you are urged to call (601) 582-3529, then select Option 1, or you can submit a tip to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

All tips or anonymous.