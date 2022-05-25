What says summer more than cooking wieners on the grill?

How about a giant rolling Wienermobile? Throw in some live music and some summer-themed banners in Milo’s Sky High Gallery and you have a full blown Summer Sun Fun Celebration.

Kickoff the summer season on June 1 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

The June Pocket Museum exhibit will be all-things Oscar Mayer. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be on site with its drivers known as “Hotdoggers,” who will be giving away Wienerwhistles. A hot dog lunch will be available for purchase, which includes chips and a drink for $10.

Pops Brothers popsicles will be available for purchase for those wanting a sweet treat. Winning Banners from Milo’s Sky High Banner Contest will be on display, and people’s choice voting will begin this day.

Of course, hot dogs of all sizes and breeds are always welcome in the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum Alley. Pup cups will be given to all hot dogs joining the celebration. Cats are welcome too, but may feel a bit out of place.

