Petal police are seeking the public's assistance with locating a missing person.

William Parker Roberts was last heard from on October 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area.

William is a 30-year-old white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information of where Roberts is located is asked to contact the Petal Police Department at (601) 544-5331.