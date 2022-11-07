Officials from the City of Hattiesburg and a Connecticut-based railroad company are in a legal battle over possession of a historic locomotive in Hattiesburg that both entities have laid claim to.

In court documents dated March 11, the city filed a petition for a declaratory judgment, temporary restraining order and other measures against Valley Railroad Company regarding the Bonhomie & Hattiesburg Southern #300 that sits at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. The suit claims that on June 26, 2000, the city acquired the property on which the train is located from the Alabama Great Southern Railroad Company.

As the train was already located at that site, city officials erected a plaque near the train outlining its history. The suit states that there is no indication anywhere on the site that the train belongs to anyone other than the City of Hattiesburg, at least since the city acquired the property in 2000.

“The city has maintained the real property on which the locomotive sits, including, but not limited to cosmetic maintenance (including sealing off leaking asbestos from the locomotive); City of Hattiesburg officers patrolling the location and securing the locomotive from homeless persons; permitting the community, particularly children, to view the locomotive and enjoy its presence; erecting and maintaining a fence to protect the locomotive,” the suit reads.

“In addition, the city permitted Warren Paving Company, a local company, to expend a significant amount of money in restoring the outside of the locomotive. The locomotive is a part of the history of the area, and particularly the City of Hattiesburg, and provides educational and cultural enrichment to the citizens of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas.”

According to Hattiesburg’s suit, the locomotive has sat for more than 20 years at the same property, and as such, city officials believe the city owns the train in part, because of abandonment. City officials also believe that is the railroad company was allowed to remove the train, that measure would result in a high likelihood of damage to the city’s infrastructure.

However, on June 24, officials from Valley Railroad Company filed a response to the city’s complaint, stating, among other issues, that Hattiesburg’s complaint is filed in bad faith, the locomotive has been stored on Hattiesburg’s property with the express permission of the railroad company.

The company’s response lays out some history of the ownership of the train, which was purchased from the B&HS Railroad in 1968 by Fred Kepner of Oregon, who owned several steam engines throughout the country. As part of the purchase, the B&HS granted Kepner the right to store the locomotive in the engine house in Hattiesburg, but as the result of a merger, Kepner was directed to remove the locomotive from the engine house for demolition.

Kepner then secured permission from the Mississippi Great Southern Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society to store the locomotive, at which point it was moved to its present location.

Kepner passed away in October 2021, at which point his sole heir entered into an agreement to sell the locomotive to the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, a non-profit organization. The Valley Railroad Company then contacted the Oregon State Scenic about the acquisition of the train, and sent a mechanical crew to Hattiesburg to determine whether it would be viable to restore the engine to steam operation.

The crew concluded that was a viable measure, and then entered into a contract for purchase of the locomotive. When the Valley Railroad Company began making plans to move the locomotive to their shop in Connecticut to begin restoration, Ann Jones – who serves as chief administrative officer for the city – contacted the company via email to express the city’s desire to keep the train in Hattiesburg.

“As I understand, the locomotive has been at our train depot for over 50 years and many generations have come to identify that locomotive with our downtown and train heritage,” the email states. “To that end, the City of Hattiesburg would loke to keep the old 300 in its home at the depot.

“The City of Hattiesburg would like to request that the locomotive be transferred to the City of Hattiesburg’s ownership. By doing so, the city would then be in a legal position to expend public funds on the locomotive and begin to develop a preservation plan for the train. As a public entity, we are eligible for several preservation opportunities, that, as a privately owned train, the locomotive has never qualified before.”

The Valley Railroad Company asserts that it was only after that email that the city ever had asserted a claim for the locomotive. The company’s suit includes several bills of sale and claims of ownership throughout the years.

Recently, city attorney Randy Pope discovered that one-third of the interest of the locomotive had been held in the trust of a woman who recently passed away. The city purchased that portion of the interest, with the remaining two-thirds held by Valley Railroad Company.