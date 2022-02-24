Officials in the Hattiesburg area continue to see progress in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as hospitalizations and case numbers continue their downward trend after a slight raise over the holiday season.

In a Feb. 23 video address, Mayor Toby Barker said there were 34 COVID-positive patients hospitalized at Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley. That’s a sharp downturn from early February, when those two hospitals housed 97 COVID-positive patients – and an even bigger decline from the 128 in late January.

“As you can see, we’ve made a lot of progress from when we were peaking at around 150 (COVID hospitalizations) in the second week of February,” Barker said. “We hope those numbers continue to drop as the Omicron (variant of the virus) kind of cycles through.”

Of the 34 COVID patients in the hospital, 10 were in the Intensive Care Unit; of those 10, six were on ventilators. Fourteen of the patients were fully vaccinated – meaning one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine – and four had received their booster shots.

Of the 10 patients in the ICU, three were fully vaccinated and one was boosted. Two of the six patients on ventilators were fully vaccinated; one was boosted.

“Compared to a week ago, we’ve continued to make favorable progress,” Barker said. “Hospitalizations are down by 19 since last Wednesday, and (ICU patients are) down by three since last Wednesday.”

As of Feb. 23, Forrest County officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, while Lamar County reported 10.

“That’s a good departure from when we were getting over 100 and 200 a day,” Barker said.

The “7 Day Average,” which is the average number of new positive cases over a week-long period – was 17.71 in Forrest County, down from 53 the week before Barkers’ most recent address. In Lamar County, that number was 17.57, down from 53.71 the previous week.

The “Inside 14-Day Number,” which indicates the number of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks – was 495 in Forrest County and 499 in Lamar County, for a total of 994 in the Hattiesburg metropolitan area.

“This number got up to over 5,000 a month, a month and a half ago,” Barker said. “It’s now down to 994 for the entire metro area – just under 500 in each county.”

In Forrest County, 32,004 residents (43 percent) were fully vaccinated as of the day of Barker’s address; 35,373 residents (4 percent) had received one dose of a vaccine. Lamar County saw 37,755 residents (60 percent) fully vaccinated, while 41,345 (5 percent) had received one dose.

“Just a reminder: if it’s been more than six months since your second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or more than two months since your J&J shot, it’s time to get a booster,” Barker said.

To assist with more consistent COVID-19 testing, every home in the United States is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests through www.covidtests.gov. Orders from that website usually ship between seven to 12 days.