﻿Coming into an Easter weekend series at home against Southern States Athletic Conference rival Brewton-Parker, William Carey baseball was in trouble.

The Crusaders had lost five of their last eight games, a lull capped by dropping two of three games in an SSAC series at Faulkner, then losing a mid-week road game to West Alabama. Carey had dropped to 10-8 in league play and into fourth place in the standings.

That was then. This is now.

The Crusaders got back on track and then some against Brewton-Parker, sweeping the series, and they’ve just kept motoring along, running their winning streak to 14 games by blasting their way to the SSAC Tournament championship last week at Montgomery, Alabama.

“In baseball, early on, you’re just trying to figure everything out,” said veteran head coach Bobby Halford. “You’re trying to figure out who fits where, what roles those guys need to play and how you need to play.

“We finally got settled on a lineup, guys started playing better and we got on a little roll there. And that’s what you shoot for every year. You want to be playing your best at the end, and we’ve played pretty well lately.”

William Carey, now 37-15 overall, awaits its destination for the NAIA National Tournament regionals. Milton Wheeler Field was not selected as one of the nine campus sites for the opening round, so the Crusaders know they’ll be on the road next week.

“It doesn’t matter,” said sophomore outfielder R.J. Stinson. “We’ve still got a job to do. Wherever we go, we just want to work on attacking the game and focusing on what we need to do.”

WCU won the SSAC Tournament title for the second consecutive season and will participate in the national tournament for the eighth time under the current format, adopted in 2009, and the 25th time overall.

Halford said his team’s early-April slump probably cost it the chance to host a regional, which just speaks to the overall strength of the SSAC.

“We put in a bid, but at the time, we were third or fourth in the standings,” Halford said. “So it was difficult for (the NAIA) to commit to us, not knowing which way we were going to go.”

It is no coincidence that Carey’s slump came at the same time that leadoff hitter R.J. Stinson was out of the Crusader lineup with an injury that sidelined him for a few games.

“We missed R.J. for a week there,” said Halford. “That really hurt us, because he’s our catalyst. He does it all for us. He can hit the ball out of the ballpark, he hits to all fields, he runs well and is a tremendous defensive outfielder.

“Getting him back and getting everybody comfortable in their roles has been big for us.”

The numbers tell the story of what R.J. Stinson brings to the Crusader offense. A product of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Stinson carries a .427 batting average with a team-high 54 runs-batted-in, despite his position atop the batting order.

“My job is to get on base, and let the other guys get me in,” said Stinson. “Depending on the situation, sometimes I want to be aggressive, other times I want to be patient. Knowing which way to go is a big part of the game for me.”

Stinson – not to be confused with Crusader right-hander A.J. Stinson, no relation – had an especially big part in Carey’s championship run last week. He earned tournament Most Valuable Player honors after batting .632 (12 of 19) with 11 RBIs in four games.

He smacked a home run to put the Crusaders ahead for good, one of five RBIs in Saturday’s 13-6 semifinal win over Loyola-New Orleans. Then he went 3 for 5 against host Faulkner, with a pair of triples, Saturday night in WCU’s 7-0 championship victory.

“We wanted to carry on with what we were doing the last couple of weeks before the tournament,” said Stinson. “We had double-digit runs, double-digit hits coming into the tournament, and we wanted to continue that, and I thought we did that.”

Stinson is far from the only offensive threat in a lineup that leads the conference with a .313 team batting average. Junior Patrick Lee is batting .383, with 51 walks and 22 stolen bases and junior Chris Williams has a .339 average with 51 RBI.

“The tournament was very magical for this team,” said Williams. “When we came back against Mobile, it really boosted us at the plate. Everybody hit in the tournament.”

Williams joined senior third baseman Wiley Cleland on the All-SSAC Tournament Team, and not just for his bat, although he had a solid tournament at the plate, batting .353 with seven RBIs.

Williams, a hard-throwing lefty, shrugged off a subpar performance in the Crusaders’ tournament opener against Mobile to dominate Faulkner in the championship game, striking out 12 and walking just one in a five-hit shutout.

“My start the first game didn’t go as I wanted it to,” said Williams, who is 7-2 with a 3.44 earned-run average. “But I was given the chance to come back in the championship game and did really well.

“I think I’ll have a chance to come back in the regional, and I think we have a good chance of going to the World Series.”

The opener was a big key in the Crusaders’ surge to the championship. The Rams built a 12-1 lead early in the game, but Carey battled back with a five-run rally in the fifth and a seven-run uprising in the seventh to win 16-14.

The Crusader pitching staff, however, has been carried almost from the start by former Hattiesburg High standout A.J. Stinson, who has made the return to his hometown work in a big way after three seasons at Appalachian State.

Stinson, a strong, hard-throwing right-hander, is 10-0 thus far, with a 2.87 ERA and 127 strikeouts, a new single-season record at Carey.

“My mentality really changed this year, since Coach Halford gave me a chance to start,” said A.J.

“He gave me the confidence I needed to be successful. Coming in as a relief pitcher was something new to me, because all through high school, I always started. It was a new start for me.”

A.J. is a legacy with the Crusaders, and that had a lot to do with his decision to come home. His father, Allen, starred for Steve Knight in basketball at Carey in the mid-1990s and his two sisters, Tamia and Chaise, both play for the Lady Crusaders in basketball.

“It means a lot to have them here supporting me,” said Stinson. “I love it. Having them there just gives me more energy.”

Halford had seen enough of A.J. during his days as the ace for the Tiger team that won the Class 5A state championship in 2018.

“Other places he’s been, people wanted to use him as a reliever,” said Halford. “We felt like from the get-go that he should be a starter. A lot of times coming in late in a game is not what a guy is designed to do.

“(Pitching coach Eric Ebers) has worked with him on his control, so he’s not walking everybody. He’s a hard-thrower, and when he’s on, he’s got a pretty good slider, too. His fastball is his dominant pitch, and he can throw it by a lot of people.”

Although the big stars for Carey are underclassmen, Carey’s five seniors have provided the leadership and clutch effort that has helped the Crusaders turn the season around.

Typifying this group is Cleland, who went largely unheralded out of Columbia Academy to a key role for Pearl River Community College in its 2019 NJCAA World Series run (along with senior catcher Magruder O’Bannon). He then spent two years at Louisiana-Monroe before coming to WCU.

“I just try to be the same guy every day; come out and do my job,” said Cleland, who leads the team with 11 home runs. “Doing what I can to help the team.

‘It’s been heck of a ride. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It’s a blessing to come here and end my career with this great group of coaches and teammates, to win a championship and have the opportunity to do more.”

Besides, Cleland and O’Bannon, Carey seniors this season are back-up catcher Colby Cagle, starting shortstop Jordan Szush and right-hander Jorge Ramos, the third starter for the Crusaders.

“We have five seniors, and they’ve come from programs that are used to winning; they know how to win,” Halford said. “We’ve relied on them a lot and we’ve gotten a lot out of them.”

The Crusaders are expected to learn their regional destination on Thursday and will open tournament play on Monday.

“It’s kind of tough, because we don’t know who or where we’re playing until Thursday, then we’ve got to play on Monday,” Halford said. “But (Monday) was our last day of school, and now our players don’t have to worry about that. They can concentrate on baseball.”

Each of the nine regional winners advance to the NAIA World Series, beginning May 27 at Lewiston, Idaho. The Crusaders have only been to the World Series once in Halford’s 37-year tenure at Carey, that coming in 2017.

“This will be some of the stiffest competition we’ve seen this season,” said Cleland. “We’re going to have our best effort and see what happens.”