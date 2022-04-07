Southern Miss went 4-0 this past week after picking up a midweek win against No. 9 Ole Miss while sweeping Charlotte on the road. USM (23-8, 10-2) surged in the top 25 baseball polls after being ranked for the first time last week.

In D1 Baseball the Golden Eagles are ranked at No. 11 after being listed at No. 18. while in Perfect Game USM jumped from No. 20 to No. 11. In Baseball America the Golden Eagles improved from No. 22 to No. 14. For the second straight week, Collegiate Baseball kept Southern Miss at No. 27 in its top 30 poll.

According to warrennolan.com, the Golden Eagles now hold an RPI of 11.

Southern Miss will return home to Southeastern Louisiana at home on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles will then head to Miami this weekend to take on Florida International.