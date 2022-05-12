Southern Miss briefly fell back in the national rankings for the second straight week. The Golden Eagles enter the final week of the regular season ranked as high as No. 17.

Southern Miss went 2-2 after dropping its midweek game against Ole Miss but took two games against UTSA over the weekend.

Southern Miss holds a 38-14 overall record and sits three games ahead in first place in the Conference USA standings as USM posts a 20-7 record in conference play.

D1 Baseball and Perfect Game both ranked the Golden Eagles at No. 17 after both outlets ranked Southern Miss at No. 17 last week. In Baseball America, Southern Miss fell from No. 17 to No 18, while in Collegiate Baseball’s top 30 poll, USM experienced the biggest drop from No. 20 to No. 26

According to warrennolan.com, the Golden Eagles now hold an RPI of 20.

Southern Miss will close out the regular season in road series against Middle Tennessee (29-20, 17-10). The Golden Eagles need to one game to clinch a share of the C-USA regular season title and the No. 1 seed to the conference tournament, which is hosted in Hattiesburg. Two wins this weekend will give Southern Miss the outright regular season title.