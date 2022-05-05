SUMRALL – Sumrall's Marshall Phillips would either be the hero or the villain as the Bobcats faced elimination on Monday night in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

In the series-deciding Game 3, with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the seventh inning, Phillips took the mound with Sumrall clinging to a two-run lead.

As he stepped on the mound, the movie quote, "Heroes get remembered, but legends never die," from the classic baseball film The Sandlot echoed in his head. Phillips took the saying to heart as he responded by striking out the side to help Sumrall hold on for a 5-3 win to send the Bobcats back to the South State Championship in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Larry Knight Field.

The Sandlot reference resonated in the senior's head because Sumrall coach Andy Davis watched the movie night before the game and sent a video to the whole team of the famous line. Not to mention, Davis reiterated just before Phillips took the mound.

"It was when (Davis) gave me the ball, and that's what he told me, and that really amped me up," Phillips said. "I knew I wanted to be the hero.

"I just trying to think to have fun. If you go up there being nervous, then you are going to struggle."

Earlier in the game, Phillips was by no means the hero. Phillips, who started the game on the mound, had walked the bases loaded with one out but got out of his jam with a pair of strikeouts in the third inning. By the fourth inning, Phillips struggled with his control, and he again loaded the bases with one out.

At that point, Phillips' pitching line had him striking out six batters, walking four and allowing three runs off one hit. Walks would make Sumrall (31-1) its worst enemy as the Bobcats' pitching walked a combined 10 batters.

"We knew coming in that if we threw strikes that we'd probably be okay," Sumrall coach Andy Davis said. "That's easier said than done. I've told Marshall before that as long as we don't double up walks with hits, then we should be okay, and (Greene County) only had three hits."

Sumrall reliever Keaton Mauldin walked in a runner and then gave up a 2-run RBI double, which gave Greene County (22-14) a 3-0 lead.

Phillips quickly made up for his outing on the mound as he led off the bottom of the fourth with a double. Brycen Smith drove in Phillips with a two-out RBI single. Ryan Cole Broom cut the deficit to 3-2 with another RBI single.

"I just had to let (the outing on the mound) go," Phillips said. "If you don't let it go, then you'll take it in the batter's box and struggle. Letting it go lets you get back up there, fired up."

Greene County's starting pitcher Garrett Henderson began to struggle in the fifth inning after the bases became loaded with no outs. Henderson managed to ring up a pair of strikeouts, but Levi Odom drew a walk to tie the game at 3-3 before the inning ended.

Sumrall maintained momentum in the sixth after Brycen Smith came in relief of Mauldin. Smith faced bases loaded with one out but induced a groundout and struck out a batter to end the threat.

In the bottom of the frame, Sumrall had two runners reach base with one out after a pitch hit Hayes Rayner, and Cade Dedeaux reached base after Greene County left fielder dropped a routine fly ball. Landon Holliman drove in a run with an RBI sac fly to give the Bobcats the lead. Phillips, who was 2-for-3 with a drawn walk at the plate, came up with a crucial RBI double to extend Sumrall's lead to 5-3.

"It was a curveball," Phillips said. "He threw a curveball on the second pitch I fouled off. I didn't know if he was going to come back with the fastball or the curveball. I was sitting back for the fastball, and I adjusted for the curveball and took it down the line."

Despite taking the lead, walks continued to haunt Sumrall as Smith walked two runners to start the seventh inning before Davis went back to Phillips. Ironically, Davis had joked with Phillips in the sixth about going out and finishing the game.

"After I hit my double in the sixth inning (Coach Davis) asked if I wanted to go finish it in the seventh inning jokingly," Phillips said. "Evidently, he was serious."

Phillips walked the first batter he faced as he continued to struggle with control, but Davis remained confident in giving the ball back to him to end the game.

"Marshall is a primetime player," Phillips said. "I'm not going to panic. "Marshall has probably played in more big ball games than anybody at this stadium combined. If I'm going to lose. I'm going to lose with our best."

Sumrall will face Northeast Jones in the South State series, with the first game being played at Northeast Jones. Although Greene County gave Sumrall its first loss of the season on Friday, Davis believes that his team can play pressure-free.

"Being at Sumrall, the target is on your back," Davis said. "It's no big deal.

"The pressure is off. We wanted to be undefeated and win a national championship and stuff, but of course, as I've said before, we didn't set our goals to win a national championship and go undefeated. We set our goal to win a state championship."