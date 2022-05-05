PETAL – In the midst of one of its best seasons in quite some time, Petal is taking a patient approach as the Panthers move through the Class 6A softball playoffs.

Opening the quarterfinal round at home Friday night, the Panthers took care of business, getting past Ocean Springs 4-2 in Game 1 of the best-of-three game series at the Petal softball field.

Petal (21-2) can advance to the South State finals next weekend with a win Saturday in Game 2 at Ocean Springs. The Greyhounds (15-8) must win to force a deciding third game back at Petal on Monday.

“It’s definitely comforting to get that first win in a playoff series,” Petal coach Wendy Hogue said. “It takes some of the pressure off. We were super-pumped to play in front of our home fans. It just gives us a little more energy.”

The Panthers scored all of their runs in a first-inning rally off Ocean Springs senior starter Bella Crawley, keyed by a two-run single from junior Emma Kate Fimiano with one out.

“All week in practice, we had been preparing for the curveball,” Fimiano said. “I expected it (with a 2-1 count), and there it came. Just being able to prepare for such a situation, and to be able to expect it was big for us tonight.”

Senior Kinley Hogue drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the first inning. She was sacrificed to second and took third on a single by senior Natalie Herrington, setting the table for Fimiano’s two-run hit, after which she wound up at second after a late throw to the plate.

The Panthers weren’t done in the inning. Senior Rylee Wallace singled, sending Fimiano to third, and a run came in on a groundout to first off the bat of junior Be Be Byrd. Freshman Gracie Drinkwine made it 4-0 with a single to left.

“We worked constantly the entire week of practice of swinging our bats away, doing things on the basepaths and just having quality at-bats,” Hogue said. “It was something we worked hard on, and they showed it tonight.”

That was all the help Herrington needed in the circle. Staked to a 4-0 lead, she cruised until the top of the seventh, when she surrendered two unearned runs.

“It’s always reassuring to have a lead and for your teammates to be behind you with runs makes it a more comfortable situation,” Herrington said. “We mix up our pitches with a little bit of everything. It keeps the hitters guessing, so they never know what’s coming.”

Herrington (18-1) allowed five hits, struck out six, and did not walk or hit a batter.

“She was ready tonight,” Hogue said. “Her body felt good, and we were able to get her a few runs. Any pitcher enters with a lot of confidence with a lead. Natalie’s pitched at a high level all season, and she did a great job tonight.”

Petal had several chances to pad its lead off Crawley (15-6), but the senior right-hander kept the Panthers off the scoreboard the rest of the game.

The Panthers put runners on first and third with one out fourth, but Crawley got two popups in the infield to get out of trouble. Petal also got two runners on in the fifth but got nothing out of it.

“They did a good job of settling her down,” Hogue said. “The first and second innings, it was the same pitcher we’d expected. But she started working inside more, and we were having trouble with pitches low and in.

“It took us awhile to adjust and start squaring it up a little better, and we were able to make some contact. But we’ve got to do a better job of taking advantage of our opportunities.”

After leaving a one-out double stranded in the first, Herrington breezed through the next four innings, only allowing a two-out single in the fourth.

But the Greyhounds applied some pressure on Petal in the final two innings. With one out in the sixth, Ocean Springs leadoff batter freshman Gracie McDonald slapped a single to left.

But the next pitch was hit right to the shortstop, and Hogue only needed one stride to step on second and throw to first for a double play.

Herrington got into trouble with one out in the seventh. An infield single and a high throw on a ground ball to third put runners on second and third.

Senior third baseman Saylor Burden shrugged off the miscue by scooping a sharp grounder and throwing to first for the second out. But sophomore Maddie Porter smacked a single up the middle to drive in two runs for Ocean Springs.

Unfazed, Herrington got a strikeout to nail down the victory.

“My defense has always worked well behind me,” Herrington said. “I put a lot of trust in them, and they usually back me up.”

Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at Ocean Springs. The winner of this series faces the winner between Gulfport and Northwest Rankin. But that is far from the Panthers’ minds.

“I need to be to do a better job of first-pitch hitting,” Fimiano said. “And I have more confidence in my teammates and trusting them. We’re just taking this one game at a time.”