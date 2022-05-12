It’s a situation that Sumrall has been more than familiar with as the Bobcats’ season was three outs away from being over. However, as Sumrall had done throughout the playoffs, the Bobcats rallied behind the effort of their three seniors and scored three runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Kosciusko 5-4 and force a decisive Game 3 for the Class 4A State Championship.

“We told the seniors that we didn’t want this to be their last game,” Robertson said. “We have done this times before in the playoffs. Let’s see it again. All three seniors did their job with a hit."

The Bobcats trailed 3-2 entering the seventh and immediately answered to the pressure as senior Londyn Robertson led off with a single. A sac bunt then set up an RBI single by senior Anna Grace Shows to tie the game. After another single by senior Shaylee Ingram, Brandi Bond then delivered a go-ahead 2-run double.

“I was thinking that I hadn’t had a hit the whole series, so now would be nice,” Bond said. “It was middle in, and I was looking in.

“Last night, I knew we had to come into today and make no errors and play the way I know that we can play. I’m looking forward to a good fight and for us to take (the series).”

In addition, the trio of seniors of Robertson, Ingram and Shows, all start in the outfielder, were just as critical as each robbed several potential hits for the Lady Whippets. Shows came up with the biggest save as she prevented a potential game-tying hit with a leaping catch in right center.

“Their outfield has played tremendously,” Kosciusko coach Tony Terry said. “I’m telling you, I’ve been doing this 19 years, and that’s as good of an outfield as I’ve seen. We had a double taken away in left, and the one in the seventh (inning) to right field… that was a huge play. If (Shows) doesn’t make that play, she’s standing on third. They are a gritty team. We think we are too. Saturday will be about what you expect.”

Sumrall fell behind 2-1 after starting pitcher Avery Smith loaded and then walked in a run in the second inning before Ashlyn Burkhalter came in relief and ended the jam. Ingram helped Sumrall respond with a two-run RBI triple, but the Lady Whippets even scored from a fielder’s choice.

After Sumrall took the lead, Kosciusko managed to add a run with an RBI single with two outs, but Burkhalter ended the game by inducing a ground and an infield flyout.

“(Burkhalter) did such a great job,” Robertson said. “Avery wasn’t getting the inside pitches. That’s her go-to, and they weren’t getting called. We got into a little bit of a bind with the bases loaded. We walked in a run, and then Ashlyn came in and did a great job. She was great. The changeup was working. She was staying outside and got a lot of pop-ups. There were a lot of weaker grounders and not the lasers we were seeing yesterday.”

Burkhalter finished the game by allowing three runs off four hits and struck out three batters in 5.1 innings.

Sumrall will now prepare for its third Game 3 of the playoffs, which Robertson says its a situation that her team can handle. The Bobcats will Kosciusko at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

“All throughout the playoff series, we have been down a game and had to come back,” Robertson said. “It’s helped us. There’s an experience in coming back, and we have that experience now. I have full confidence in them to come back and give this game all they got.

“I’m expecting us to go for it. My girls, they don’t quit. They have a lot of confidence. We know we can play with them.”