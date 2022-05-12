SUMRALL – For most teams heading to the state championship would be an achievement. However, if you saw Sumrall’s baseball team pick up the last out in its 6-2 victory sweep over Northeast Jones in the Class 4A South State Championship series, it instead looked like just an average game despite the Bobcats returning to the state championship.

There was no major celebration and definitely no team dogpile.

That’s because the Bobcats have never forgotten the experience of falling short in last year’s state championship series against West Lauderdale.

“We are not going to dogpile,” Sumrall coach Andy Davis said. “I know a lot of teams go to dogpile when they go to state, but that’s not what we are after. We’ll dogpile when we win state if we do.

“Last year, after losing in Trustmark, we put those second-place medals up in our locker rooms as a remembrance of what it felt like losing there. Punching the ticket to go back is a great feeling. We didn’t play very good tonight.”

It’s a sentiment not only for Davis but equally shared amongst the Bobcats’ team.

“It’s the expectation for us,” First baseman Ethan Aultman said. “We didn’t play our best game. We struggled in a lot of areas tonight, but we are back at Trustmark. That’s the goal, and our goal is to win it.”

Sumrall starting pitcher Andrew Knight, who for the second straight year guided the Bobcats on the mound at home to punch his team’s ticket to the state championship, felt the same way.

“Ever since we lost, we knew that if we got back here, we knew that it was just another step to what we want, and that’s a state championship,” Knight said.

Sumrall faced a 2-0 deficit in the second inning after Northeast Jones reached base on an infield error and came up with a single to start the inning. Knight bounced back with a pair of strikeouts but game up an RBI single and then threw a wild pitch that allowed another run to score before ending the inning with a flyout.

But the Bobcats got on the board after Northeast Jones made its own errors. The Tigers’ starting pitcher Larson Ellis hit a batter to start the inning and then gave up a one-out single to put two runners on base. After coming up with a strikeout, NEJ’s shortstop made an error which allowed both of Sumrall’s runners to score and tie the game at 2-2.

In the fourth inning, Sumrall pulled away with a 4-run inning. Ellis walked the first two batters he faced, with both runners moving over by stealing bases. Ellis threw a wild pitch to score one run, which was then followed by an RBI sac fly from Landon Holliman to give Sumrall a 4-2 lead. Walker Long and Aultman both then came up with back-to-back RBI singles. By the end of the night, Sumrall stole seven bases, four of which resulted in runs scoring.

“It played a big role for us,” Aultman said. “We had a lot of stolen bases in a lot of big moments. That put a lot of runners in scoring position for us.”

Ellis was pulled after giving up an RBI single to Long. He lasted 3.2 innings, struck out four batters, walked three batters, hit two and gave up four earned runs.

“He spotted his pitches well,” Aultman said. “You saw how long he went in the game. We had a few good at-bats here and there that really helped us out, and it upped his pitch count. But we didn’t hit anything hard.”

NEJ had a chance to get back in the game in the sixth inning as Knight hit the leadoff batter and then gave up a single, but the senior clamped down and retired the Tigers in order.

“I just knew that they weren’t scoring those runs,” Knight said. “I knew that if I could make pitches and hit my spots, then I knew those runs weren’t going to come across.

(My go-to pitch) was the fastball. I was spotting it in and out. My changeup came along in about the fourth and fifth. I started throwing that, and it helped out a lot.”

Knight threw a complete game as he allowed one earned run off three hits, struck out 10 batters, walked two batters while hitting one and had four wild pitches.

“He was bumping it up there at 120 pitches, which is the furthest he has gone all season,” Davis said. “I wanted him to finish it off. Andrew’s a bulldog, and that’s what we expect out of him. He won South State last year here. He’s been here and done that.”

The Bobcats will now have to wait and see who they will face in the State Championship between West Lauderdale and Pontotoc. Pontotoc notably won the first game of the North State series 3-2, but the series will not pick back up until Tuesday.

Game 1 of the 4A championship is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at Trustmark Park in Jackson.