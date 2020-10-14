After having read Elijah Jones’ “Opinion Article” in the Thursday October 1 edition of the Pine Belt “News”, my blood began to boil. Elijah seems to play fast and loose with the truth with regard to the President and things he has supposedly done. It is apparent that Elijah gets his news from the Atlantic Magazine, Facebook, Wikipedia and our wonderful Fake News Media. Let’s look at the points Elijah makes in his “Opinion” article which is nothing more than a campaign rant for a politician who has done nothing for America in the 47 years he served, and I use that term very loosely.

Elijah, like the rest of his leftist buddies, seem to think that everything which is wrong in America is our President’s fault. He begins his piece by marginalizing President Trump’s supporters insinuating that they are unable to tell truth from fiction. President Trump’s supporters “believe every word that comes out of his mouth”. I am a supporter of the President and am offended by his characterization.

This President has been more truthful with the American people than any President in recent history. This President told the American people who he would nominate for Supreme Court Justice during his first campaign and was true to his word just like he is now. This President said he would take care of our veterans, rebuild our military, bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put people back to work again, get fair trade with our counterparts across the globe, raise wages for working people, reduce taxes, and make America the strongest nation in the world again. He has delivered on every one of these promises and more. And, he did it without the support of many of our elected officials. He did it with the full force of an Obama administration FBI, CIA, DOJ and DNI spying and investigating him, creating crimes where none were, falsifying documents and reports to undermine and destroy his administration, and arresting and ruining the lives of American citizens who did nothing wrong, just to try and bring him down. It was an all out attempt to overthrow a duly elected President.

Elijah wants to blame President Trump for a virus that came to this country from an enemy nation. My President closed down our borders for travel from nations that were showing signs of an epidemic. And what did Joe Biden say? He said our President was xenophobic and what he was doing was wrong! My President was doing what he could to protect the American people from COVID-19, again, a disease that did not originate in the United States. Yes, later it was reported that the President knew early on that this could be a problem, and yes, he did not share that with the American people. However, I understand his reasoning. Unfortunately, Elijah and his leftist friends do not. Leaders lead. Decisions have to be made in real time as to what is best to do. Hindsight is always great and when you can use that to tell everyone what you would have done, you most likely will always be right. After all, you already know the results. Our President was right not to panic people. Nothing good comes from panic. Look how it turned even without the President screaming fire and panicking the American people. People still went and hoarded supplies and created unnecessary shortages of everyday items. If people would have just gone about their everyday business the way they always had, we would not have had the turmoil we did.

Elijah wants to condemn and blame our President because 7 million cases and 200,000 deaths have been caused by this virus. We don’t really know how many of those cases are real since data has been shown that not all positive cases are really positive and that not all reported cases are real. Many people have been diagnosed as having COVID-19 and have never actually been tested. It’s amazing how that works. A single person who is tested multiple times are counted as a new case each time they are tested. So, again, how real are those numbers? Yes, 200,000 people have died, and that saddens me because they are someone’s loved one, and these deaths are attributed to COVID-19, yet no real evidence has been provided to confirm that all people claimed to have died from this disease actually died from it. There have been many cases where someone died from an unrelated illness and it is attributed to COVID-19. Elijah calls our President’s claim that he saved many lives as bluster, but how does Elijah know that he did not save many lives? I guess Elijah is psychic.

Elijah reports as fact that our President declined to visit the gravesite of our American troops in Aisne-Marne in France. Elijah claims as FACT that our President said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” This enlightened piece of news that Elijah chose to share with us to prove his point came from a rag called the Atlantic Magazine and has been debunked by numerous sources as false. Yet Elijah claims it as fact. This is the typical leftist way of things that if you tell a lie often enough, it hopefully will eventually become the truth. This President has done more to honor our heroic military men than his predecessor. And, come to think of it, wasn’t good ole Joe Biden part of that administration? What a great idea to put him back in office to destroy all that this President has done for our heroes.

Elijah wants to condemn his Facebook buddies for their “hollow words”, as he put it. They were supposed to call out our President when he did something wrong or illegal. Well, as best as I can tell, he has not done anything wrong or illegal so what’s to call him out on? Lord knows the liberal Democrats have stopped at nothing to try and get him indicted on something but to no avail. Why do you think that is Elijah? Well let me tell you, it is because he hasn’t done anything wrong, illegal or unconstitutional! What about all your beautiful people in your wonderful state of California that were going to leave the country if Trump was elected President? How many of them left? I can answer that one for you, unfortunately none of them.

Elijah is so blinded in hate that he can’t see the good. Our country, up until March 2020, was the strongest and most prosperous it has been in 20 years. Elijah wants to blame our President for a virus he did not create but has had to fight. He has given every state everything they said they needed to fight this disease. And, when the dust settled most everything they asked for wasn’t needed. The biggest obstacle/roadblock to this country recovering from this pandemic is Elijah’s liberal Democrats. They have done everything that they can to have the President fail. Whatever happened to banding together in times of crisis for the good of our country? Had this group of elected officials been in office when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, this country would not exist as it does today. The current group of “Public Servants” serve no one but themselves and THAT is why Donald Trump was elected. He is a PATRIOT and he LOVES AMERICA! If everyone else loved this country, like he loves this country, and were willing to sacrifice for their country, like he has sacrificed for his country, just think where we could be today.

Elijah, I can guarantee you that if President Trump is defeated on November 3, excuse me I can’t say that anymore because the Democrats want to be able to receive votes forever, or until they have manufactured enough ballots to win, he will peacefully transition power to the next President just as it has always happened. As part of his “compliant base” I can assure you that I would not support anything less. However, should he win what do you plan to do? Write another hit column about how he “stole” the election? After all I am sure you think he stole it from Hillary. Now, there’s a crook for you Elijah. Are you in support of investigating her?

You are so quick to condemn William Barr as Donald Trump’s personal attorney when all he has done is enforce the law. What do you have against the law? What were your thoughts when President Obama’s Attorney General claimed he was the Presidents “wingman”? Where were you when he was circumventing the law on behalf of his President? I think I am hearing crickets on your end.

In closing, do I think Donald Trump is perfect? No. Do I think Donald Trump is breaking the law? No. Do I think Donald Trump loves this country? Yes. Do I think Donald Trump is the best person for the job? Yes, I think he is the only person at this time who can do the job.

Pat Ryan is a resident of Hattiesburg.