Each year, the Mississippi Legislature usually passes a “Christmas tree” bond bill loaded with earmarks for various districts.

This year, the conference committee shoehorned those items into a bill that would fund capital projects at the state’s institutes of higher learning. They also removed language that would’ve started a phaseout of the state’s income tax.

Senate Bill 2971 would issue $86 million for projects at the state’s universities and $35 million for the state’s community and junior colleges.

In addition to those funds, taxpayers will also be borrowing more than $24 million for these projects:

The Chickasaw Heritage Center in Tupelo will receive $16 million, which is to be matched by the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation.

$2 million to build an amphitheater and song writers’ museum in Gautier on the grounds of the former Singing River Mall.

$1.425 million for repair and renovation of the Columbus City Hall and associated buildings.

$1 million for the restoration and renovation of the Old Wesson School in Wesson.

$500,000 for the repair and expansion of the Kosciusko Natchez Trace Visitor Center.

$425,000 for the acquisition and furnishing by the Oxford-Lafayette County Heritage Foundation for the L.Q.C. Lamar Home in Oxford.

$400,000 to repair and renovate the Humphreys County Courthouse.

$400,000 to restore the Tate County Courthouse.

$300,000 to restore the Winterville Indian Mounds in Washington County.

$300,000 for resurfacing Tate-Panola Road.

$250,000 to refurbish Shubuta’s town hall.

$250,000 for a welcome center in Okolona.

$250,000 for repair and restoration of the Wayne County Courthouse.

$250,000 for the Amory Regional Museum.

$100,000 for the Jacinto Courthouse.

$100,000 for repair and improvements to a Confederate cemetery in Jefferson County.

$100,000 for repairs to lighting at the intersection of Interstate 55 and State Highway 740 in Senatobia.

$100,000 for restoration of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse.

That adds up to more than $145 million in new debt for taxpayers.

This year’s appropriation for debt service will be more than $439 million, which is more than that for the Department of Corrections (more than $323 million) or the Department of Mental Health’s general fund appropriation ($214 million).

State taxpayers owe more than $4.634 billion in bond debt, according to the latest numbers from the state treasurer’s office.