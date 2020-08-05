In 2019, the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter – a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of abuse, including domestic violence and child abuse – served approximately 12 women and 14 children from Lamar County alone.

As those numbers steadily increase, with the organization seeing a total of approximately 246 men, women and children in 2019 from their 11-county service area – along with more than 1,600 calls for assistance – DAFS executive director Rebecca Stewart took the opportunity Monday to come in front of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors to address those concerns and give board members updates on the organization.

“During COVID, we have continued to accept victims; we’ve not closed our doors,” Stewart said. “Of course, it’s limited our victims on getting jobs and housing, but we’re just working around all of this, just as you all are.

“We’re really worried about the effects of this on domestic violence, because of the fact that people are trapped at home – or they were earlier in the year – and the fact that kids have been out of school. There’s been a lot of stress on families; people have lost their jobs. So we’ve seen a huge escalation in domestic violence arrests.”

The Laurel-based DAFS was founded in 1984 as a crisis line and shelter. To help its clients, DAFS staff provide victims of domestic violence with the skills, tools and understanding to make choices leading to violence-free living, as well as efforts to raise awareness of domestic violence in the community.

The organization also offers a statewide 24-hour crisis line; emergency shelters in Hattiesburg and Laurel; temporary housing, food and transportation; individual and group counseling; and after-care case management, among other services. The shelters are staffed 24 hours a day and offer emergency living for up to 90 days.

DAFS currently serves Covington, Forrest, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Perry, Smith and Wayne counties.

“We’re still here; we’re still providing the same service,” Stewart told the board. “Just like everybody else, COVID has kind of thrown a kink in our plans, but I just wanted you to know that Lamar County, we could not do what we do without your donation each year.”

Stewart asked the board for its continued support with the usual $1,000 donation board members give annually to the organization.

“We just ask that that remain stable,” she said. “We do use all of the money here in Lamar County; we use it in our Hattiesburg shelter.”

The board is expected to consider the matter and give a decision in the near future.