Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, any individual who works at the voting precincts in Lamar County this year will receive a $50 additional per diem – including election commissioners, poll managers and poll workers – for any election occurring from July 1 to Dec. 31.

The move is made possible by House Bill 824, which was recently signed by Gov. Tate Reeves and approved by the Lamar County Board of Supervisors as a means of hazard pay during the pandemic. The hazard pay will supplement the usual $125 per diem made by election workers.

“It would fall into if we have a special election three weeks (after the general election) in our House district race, and possibly whatever the attorney general decides on the election commissioner race,” Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins said. “Now, based on our conference this past weekend, I believe that this will also fall under the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) money, so we would be responsible for 20 percent of that total pay.”