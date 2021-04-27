Just two years after officials from Kohler Industries announced a $20 million expansion at the Hattiesburg facility, the company is growing again with an additional $6 million in capital investment that will bring 75 new jobs to the area.

The announcement was made April 30 by Mayor Toby Barker and Kyle Brandemuhl, who serves as general manager of residential and power products at Kohler. The expansion will allow for the assembly of home standby generators at the former Sunbeam building on W.L. Runnels Industrial Drive, which is the same facility in which Kohler manufactures its engines.

“When you factor in these 75 jobs – over and above the 350 jobs (Kohler has) added over the last two years – this now will take them to 800 full-time employees, which is easily our second-largest manufacturing employer,” Barker said. “It shows that we have a lot of confidence in our workforce and our business-friendly environment, and it also provides yet another opportunity for our residents to find meaningful work that will pay a living wage.”

The expansion was necessitated by the increased demand for reliable power throughout the United States caused, caused in part by the rising rate of severe weather events.

“Obviously, severe weather has become part of a regular part of life, unfortunately, for the country,” Barker said. “You also have more data centers now that need that sort of infrastructure in place as well.

“Every engine that Kohler manufactures now comes from Hattiesburg, so continuing to diversify the lines and the products that are produced in our industrial park bodes well for us going forward.”

With Kohler already having ramped up production in the current manufacturing sites in Saukville and Mosel, Wisconsin, the company expects Hattiesburg to come online in the third quarter to help match the spiking demand for products.

“This expansion allows us to get closer to our customers and respond with quicker delivery,” Brandemuhl said. “Over these last couple years, we have seen demand for residential products skyrocket due to a number of factors, including a record hurricane season in 2020, the Texas winter storms, increasing wildfires in the western U.S., and the pandemic sending a high number of people home for work and school.

“An increasing number of consumers are speaking with their wallets – prolonged power outages are no longer acceptable due to severe weather events and an aging power grid.”

The new Hattiesburg jobs are expected to pay in the range of $45,000 per year. Barker encouraged any interested applicants to visit www.kohlercompany.comto view job openings and other opportunities.

“What will help many folks is to take the Pine Belt Works manufacturing school class that’s offered by Pearl River Community College,” he said. “Of course, if you live within the (Hattiesburg) city limits, the city will cover the cost of that for you.

“So it’s a good opportunity for us to connect people looking for work with any jobs that are available currently.”

Officials from the Area Development Partnership in Hattiesburg have been working on the local expansion for about a year now.

“The Area Development Partnership works really hard to meet the needs of expansions, recruitments, retaining jobs and just regular small business,” Barker said. “They understand the balanced strategy that a community like Hattiesburg needs.

“To have them not only advocating with the company, but also advocating with the Mississippi Development Authority, is invaluable. They’ve done a really great job for us, particularly during the pandemic.”

Barker said too often, the economic development announcements that make waves are things like new car plants and other such big endeavors.

“However, continuing to grow the footprint of an existing business – one that’s been with us over 25 years now – that’s just as valuable,” he said. “When Kohler continues to put more manufacturing in Hattiesburg, it shows a commitment to our area, and it continues to grow a sector that our community colleges and high schools can continue partnerships with.”

Kohler announced the $20 million expansion – along with 250 new jobs – in March 2019. The announcement was made less than an hour after a settlement agreement was reached between Kohler and city and county officials in connection with a lawsuit asking for reimbursement of some $2 million in tax payments. Under the terms of the settlement, Forrest County taxpayers will have to pay 75 percent of the total amount due over the course of the next 10 years.

For more on the settlement, click here: https://bit.ly/2TxEMhv.