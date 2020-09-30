Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg is pleased to announce the chapter was recently honored with three national awards from NAJA, the National Association of Junior Auxiliary.

During the Aug. 29 ceremony, the Hattiesburg chapter received the National Award of Excellence, the Public Relations and Finance Award for the 2019 Charity Ball and Community Matters campaign, and Best New Project for its collaboration with special needs children, Play the Same, at The Children’s Center for Communication and Development.

“Our chapter is still greatly benefiting from the amazing momentum and community support that we received last year. With great resolve, we are continuing to reach new levels of outreach and success in our 2020 service endeavors at a time when our community needs us most. These recent national awards are certainly a testament to the deep love of community that exists in our chapter and our members’ commitment to service. We also want to express a special thank you to last year’s leadership, who helped our chapter receive these national honors,” Whitney Hinton, JA chapter president, said.

While the last several months have certainly presented a set of new challenges for reimagining and implementing ways to fulfill project needs throughout the Hattiesburg region due to COVID-19, the chapter has been quite productive in fulfilling the needs of numerous ongoing projects as well new ones that have evolved from the pandemic.

“I cannot say enough positive things about our JA of Hattiesburg members this year, and their willingness to joyfully step up and rise to new challenges during these unprecedented times. We’ve all had to do a lot of pivoting these last several months in order to fulfill our mission, and I believe our chapter is truly making remarkable strides in its service projects. While service does look different right now, our leadership and our members have been resolved to find creative workarounds in order to meet unique needs and make meaningful impacts. When you add the support of our donors who financially helped make this year possible, we are beyond grateful to be where we are today,” Hinton said.

While the success of 2019 Charity Ball and the chapter’s #CommunityMatters campaign raised significant funding for the chapter’s projects, the 2020 fundraising plans have had to be adapted to meet social gathering guidelines.

Ashley Castleman, the chapter’s 2020 finance chair, has led the organization’s efforts for a solid fundraising year despite not being able to host a large event.

“We are coming off of the best fundraising year in our chapter’s history, and every dollar of those efforts are paying off in big ways to fund our many projects. However, those we serve are counting on us to be successful in our efforts again this year. We’ve had to rethink our traditional approach to fundraising for 2020, and we are pleased to offer two great ways to accomplish our goals. We encourage all those who are able to find a way to participate in our cash raffle or online silent auction this year,” Castleman said.

Raffle tickets are available for a $5,000 cash giveaway, where a winning ticket will be drawn and announced live on WDAM on Nov. 12.

Individual tickets are $25 each or $100 for five tickets.

Additionally, an online silent auction will be hosted from Nov. 12-14 with items at jahattiesburg.givesmart.com.

The public is invited to participate with proceeds directly funding the chapter’s numerous service projects.

In addition, JA of Hattiesburg has numerous individual and corporate sponsorship opportunities.

These sponsors will be showcased on JA of Hattiesburg’s Facebook page during the next few months as well as other ways in the community.

“We recognize times look much different today than they did a year ago. We are truly grateful to the numerous organizations and individuals who have stepped up to help. We’ve launched a complementary campaign called Doing Good Together, and we invite everyone to consider ways to give to support JA’s efforts to spread as much goodwill and assistance to the community,” Castleman said.

Last year, JA of Hattiesburg reached more than 2,000 individuals through its project work, with chapter members donating more than 4,000 volunteer hours.

Junior Auxiliary members work with local schools, food banks, diaper banks, special needs groups and other various advocacy organizations throughout the year to support their active service projects.

Chapter projects for 2020 include Family Affair, Food for the Soul, Kids Culture, Pine Belt Diaper Bank, Wardrobe Warehouse, Special Olympics, Smart Art, Lamar County Roll and Read, Pennington’s Night Out, Crown Club, Welfare, Play the Same and numerous new projects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on sponsorship, tickets or the silent auction, visit jahattiesburg.givesmart.com, facebook.com/JAHattiesburg or email chapter members at finance@jahattiesburg.com.