While all academic courses are being taught completely online through Sept. 4 at Jones College, some students taking medical courses and career and technical programs are cautiously meeting on campus.

All students entering campus must meet a strict list of requirements to ensure the safety of everyone working and taking courses at any college facility and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The administration and faculty have been preparing for this possibility all summer,” said Jones College President Jesse Smith.

Classes requiring face-to-face instruction and hands-on training are meeting in smaller groups and students are spaced 6 feet apart in class.

Hattiesburg’s Brianna Frierson, an associate degree nursing major, said she’s happy Jones College is making an extra effort to ensure their safety.

“Doing a daily health check, wearing a wrist band to easily identify those who are cleared to be on campus and having plenty of sanitizer available is great. This is what I have been doing before COVID-19 because I have family members that I care for at home. I do miss not being able to hang out on campus like before, but these extra measures are for the greater good,” Frierson said.

Associate degree nursing major Jenna Hillman of Greene County said the virus will not keep her from fulfilling her dream of being a nurse.

“There are a lot of diseases out there. We can’t dwell on it. We must take precautions all the time and hope it doesn’t affect us as we progress forward. I know COVID-19 is a serious virus, but my biggest concern is not getting to do clinical experience; simulations are not the same as the clinical setting,” said Hillman.

It is also virtually impossible to learn precision machining and manufacturing skills through online instruction.

Laurel’s James Walters came to Jones College to learn how to use a drill press, lathe and CNC machine after finishing three years at Mississippi State University as a mechanical engineering major.

He said, while wearing a mask, that he is just glad to be in class.

“It is what it is,” said Walters. “My concern is spreading the virus, so I’ll do what I have to in order to take classes.”