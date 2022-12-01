With the holidays here, Extra Table is unveiling a plan to raise much-needed funds to continue feeding those hungry throughout the state. Our pantries are experiencing three times the request for food over the highs of covid times. THREE TIMES. This Online Auction is a key ingredient in our fundraising toolkit. Help us keep up the 13-year tradition of providing healthy meals to food pantries and soup kitchens on a monthly basis...BID BIG AND BID OFTEN!

Merry Mississippi, an online auction of the 12 most unique Mississippi items and experiences, kicks off Thursday, December 1, and runs for 12 consecutive days.

A few things to remember...

- This auction is 100% online so you can bid from anywhere at any time.

- Bidding starts Thursday, December 1, with item #1: Six Shooter Lodge Duck Hunt & 5-star fixins'

- One item will go up for auction each day at 6 a.m. and that auction item will close the same day at 8 p.m.

- Mark your calendar to keep up with all the fun!

Find the auction here: https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/merry-mississippi-online-….