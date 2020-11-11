Losing with grace is not easy.

I am a very competitive person, so laser focused on winning that I sometimes overlook the bigger picture. Years ago, my wife and I were on vacation in Destin and decided to play a relaxed game of goofy golf. She had never played golf and was so unsure how to grip the club that she preferred to swing one-handed. Me? Well, I prepared to take it easy on her and let her keep the score close. Eight holes in, I was on my third swing off the tee trying to putt the ball past the elephant’s swinging trunk, moments after my lovely partner had nailed a hole in one with her eyes closed. Furious, I threw the orange golf ball in the beak of the plaster pink flamingo on hole 10. Lost in my anger was the pleasure of spending time with my best friend and the enjoyment of her company.

A sore loser is like a petulant child throwing a temper tantrum for no good reason. I particularly remember childhood friends wanting to win at all costs in backyard sports. In team play, the smart kids, especially those good in math, would routinely call out the wrong score. Say you are up by two in ping pong, but your opponent is on a roll with winning serves and pondering whether to serve next with a backhand. If you suspect he is less concerned about the score, he probably would not notice when you call out 15-12! (When the actual score was 14-12). I’m not saying I ever did this to my little brother, but if I did, that would not be a very nice gesture to someone you love.

Admittedly, my desire to prevail over an adversary occasionally reared its head when I coached my two sons and their teammates in youth baseball. A close call at home plate in a tie game when the umpire clearly missed the call deserves some kicked dirt, right?

Competitive people, like me, often are fierce advocates for others. I am an unfailing warrior for my family, my clients, my team, or whoever is on my “side.” This can work in my favor or detriment, but I believe (and hope) that 54 years of living has matured me to a place where I can breath deeply and allow the intensity to subside. In every trial I handled as a lawyer and every formal baseball game I played or coached, I shook hands with my opponent, win or lose. There were times I felt cheated, for sure. I thought the umpire was biased, the judge dumb, or the opposing team lucky. It’s hard to accept defeat, notably when you feel deep down that an injustice has occurred.

When you work hard and are prepared, leaving nothing to chance, there unfortunately remains the real possibility that the expected results do not follow. Despite these self-evident truths, it bears repeating that no one, and I mean nobody, likes a whiner, a bellyacher, a crybaby. Whenever I hear a colleague say they have never lost a case, I know that’s code for “sore loser.”

A person’s character is tested most under adverse circumstances, and a leader’s moral compass must point true north at all times, good and bad. The flock pay attention to their chief, and if the chief is acting like a sore loser, a ripple effect will occur. Most human beings, like it or not, are easily manipulated by the allure of a powerful leader. Sour grapes handed out by a commander to his army will poison everyone and risk total devastation.

In Philippians, Paul admonished behavior out of selfish ambition and vain conceit, encouraging humility above pride. These teachings are easy to say, but losing with grace ain’t easy. Like my Mom always says when I pout after a tough loss, “Suck it up son and move on.”